A little child Isioma displayed her beauty in her Igbo cultural outfit as she marked her first birthday

The beautiful baby also wore three other show-stopping outfits which made her look like a princess

Her parents took advantage of the opportunity to rock their lovely outfits as they posed for their photoshoot session

A father felt proud as his little daughter Isioma rocked different outfits for her first birthday photoshoot.

For her first set of pictures, she wore a dazzling pink gown which she combined with a gold crown. She looked fabulous as she stood and smiled before the camera.

A little girl wears gorgeous birthday attire with her parents. Image credit: @vinglobal

Source: Instagram

She slayed into a white singlet and blue trousers for her next look and maintained a sitting position as she smiled for her photos.

For her third outfit, she turned up in a red ball gown which she rocked with a red ribbon on her hair. Her posture gave her away as she took some lovely pictures with her parents who wore black attire.

Next, she wore an Igbo traditional outfit with a combination of red coral beads on her neck, wrists, head, and ankles. The little diva was excited in her outfit as she gave different postures while standing and sitting.

Netizens were impressed with her looks and they sent their birthday wishes online.

See the girl's pictures in the slides below:

Netizens wish Isioma a happy birthday

Several Instagram users have celebrated Isioma on her special day. See some of the comments below:

@chuky_gss:

"Happy Birthday little princess."

@abutexfoodequipment:

"Happy birthday Ada ijele."

@eromosele1_:

"Happy birthday princess, I pray that you grow in God's knowledge and grace and become a force to reckon with in your world. You shall never be limited. Amen."

@_asisat:

"Happy birthday princess."

@betikka1;

"More blessed years sweetheart.

@jhayne_kaluibe;

"Happy birthday Ada ukwu, may the light of God continue to shine bright in your life."

@thatprettiergirl_:

"Wishing you a birthday as wonderful as you are! May your day be filled with prayers, love, and laughter."

Young girl slays in stylish attire

Legit.ng earlier reported that a young girl showed how fashionable she could be in a gorgeous white dress, and it got the reactions of netizens.

The outfit looked extravagant with its trendy structured sleeve, and she combined it with black leggings.

While some social media users felt it was beautiful, others noted that the style wasn't for a child.

Source: Legit.ng