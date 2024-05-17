The Oyo State Pacesetter Transport Service has announced recruitment for professional drivers to join

Recruitment into the Oyo state government-owned transport service will close on Friday, May 31, 2024

Interested applicants must have more than 5 years of experience in driving, excellent driving skills and knowledge of traffic laws and regulations

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Ibadan, Oyo state - Governor Seyi Makinde-led government in Oyo state is recruiting professional drivers for the Oyo State Pacesetter Transport Service

Interested applicants must be reliable and have more than 5 years of experience in driving.

The recruitment exercise will close on Friday, May 31, 2024. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

This was disclosed via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @oyostategovt on Friday, May 17, 2024.

Requirement for Pacesetter Transport Services drivers' job

Applicants must have excellent driving skills and knowledge of traffic laws and regulations.

The driver must also have a valid driving license, and be physically fit and healthy.

According to the post, recruitment closes on Friday, May 31, 2024.

Interested applicants are advised to contact the Oyo State Pacesetter Transport Service on X @OyoPts or call the telephone for more information.

“The Oyo State Pacesetter Transport Service is hiring professional drivers. Recruitment closes on 31 May 2024. Contact @OyoPts or call +234 706 769 4381 for more information.”

PTS, which was formerly Trans City Transport Company (T.C.T.C.) is the operator of the Oyo State Mass Transit Bus and provider of mass transit, goods handling and other logistics services.

Nigerian Army announces fresh recruitment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Army (NA) on Friday, May 3, told interested Nigerians that the online application for 87 regular recruits intake for non-tradesmen and women has started. The regular recruit intake applications are for secondary school certification holders.

Legit.ng gathered that the application started on Friday, May 3, and would end on Friday, June 7, 2024. The portal to apply is recruitment.army.mil.ng and recruitment into the Nigerian Army is free.

It is understood that shortlisted candidates will participate in the state recruitment screening exercise scheduled from June 20 to July 3, 2024.

Source: Legit.ng