A young Nigerian lady was thrilled as she drove with her mother-in-law in a TikTok video that went viral.

In the video, the young woman said she didn't miss her home because her mother-in-law felt like a real mother to her.

Wife said her mother treats her like daughter. Photo credit: @fiazatourrh

Source: TikTok

Wife and mother-in-law in car together

The mother-in-law, who was driving, kept chatting while the young woman laughed at her funny comments, as shown by @faizatourrh.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Miemie C said:

“Mother inlaw like this ya Allah.”

Flavorfulspices wrote:

“I wish to treat my in-laws like my kids but I lost my 2 sons.”

HiddenGem:

“This is exactly my wife and my mom. She will call that girl 10x before she call me. Imagine fah!!’

Halifa Sani Bako:

“Wow can't believe it, but please don't let anyone O anything come in between you and her. And make sure you maintain this bond ever strong.”

Teema Tasty eats:

“God bless her. She's d best.’

Sumayyah:

“Allahumma bareek May all protect this beautiful relationship from all evil.”

Ashraf Jambo:

“May Allah give us such too.. im happy for you sis allahumma barik.”

Designer's kitchen:

“Congratulations sister May Allah put his baraka in your togetherness.”

Hapsert Aderm:

“You're so lucky bby girl.”

Amira:

“I envy you sis may Allah strengthen your bond.”

Eshorie:

“A rare gem.”

Jiddartou:

“Awwn…am so like this.”

Sumayyamuhammad99:

“Masha Allah I'm happy for you.”

Fabiki:

“Allahuma barik sis.”

Source: Legit.ng