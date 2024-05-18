Nigerian Wife Drives with Mother-in-Law Shares Their Bond, Says She Treats Her Like Daughter
- A young Nigerian lady expressed her excitement while driving with her mother-in-law in a viral TikTok video
- In the video, the young lady mentioned that she did not miss home because she had a mother in her mother-in-law
- The mother-in-law, who was behind the wheel, kept talking as she drove, and the wife laughed at her humorous remarks
PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!
A young Nigerian lady was thrilled as she drove with her mother-in-law in a TikTok video that went viral.
In the video, the young woman said she didn't miss her home because her mother-in-law felt like a real mother to her.
Wife and mother-in-law in car together
The mother-in-law, who was driving, kept chatting while the young woman laughed at her funny comments, as shown by @faizatourrh.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Miemie C said:
“Mother inlaw like this ya Allah.”
Flavorfulspices wrote:
“I wish to treat my in-laws like my kids but I lost my 2 sons.”
HiddenGem:
“This is exactly my wife and my mom. She will call that girl 10x before she call me. Imagine fah!!’
Halifa Sani Bako:
“Wow can't believe it, but please don't let anyone O anything come in between you and her. And make sure you maintain this bond ever strong.”
Teema Tasty eats:
“God bless her. She's d best.’
Sumayyah:
“Allahumma bareek May all protect this beautiful relationship from all evil.”
Ashraf Jambo:
“May Allah give us such too.. im happy for you sis allahumma barik.”
Designer's kitchen:
“Congratulations sister May Allah put his baraka in your togetherness.”
Hapsert Aderm:
“You're so lucky bby girl.”
Amira:
“I envy you sis may Allah strengthen your bond.”
Eshorie:
“A rare gem.”
Jiddartou:
“Awwn…am so like this.”
Sumayyamuhammad99:
“Masha Allah I'm happy for you.”
Fabiki:
“Allahuma barik sis.”
Lady hails mother-in-law for husband
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian woman's admirable bond with her mother-in-law has melted the hearts of many users on TikTok.
A sweet video shared via the platform showed the two throwing jokes at each other with the wife admiring her mother-in-law's outfit.
The woman identified with the handle @odogwuwife05 on TikTok, showered her husband's mother with accolades for bringing him up in the right way.
In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian woman (@etzmhlzayomi) has made a video to show people how her mother-in-law always behaves towards her and her family at home.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng