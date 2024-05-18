Lagos has experienced another road tragedy as a truck rammed into the state's BRT bus in the Ibafo area along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

It was gathered that the accident happened at about 6 am on Saturday, May 18.

Truck, BRT bus in fresh accident on Lagos-Ibadan expressway Photo Credit: @FDPChannel, @jidesanwoolu

Source: Twitter

According to The Punch, security agencies, including the police and the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) present at the scene, said they were not authorised to speak on the incident and only their Public Relations Officers would do.

However, onlookers gave unconfirmed reports that several people on the BRT bus sustained injuries.

According to the onlookers, the BRT was parked while loading passengers at the bus stop. A truck loaded with cows going to Lagos rammed into the bus. It took off the road to destroy shops and kiosks by the roadside.

It was learnt that the cow truck was towed a little away from the scene of the accident so that it would not hinder traffic.

Source: Legit.ng