The story of miles teller’s scars: how did the actor get them?

Miles Teller is an American actor and musician. He became famous after his role as Bradley Bradshaw in the award-winning film Top Gun: Maverick (2022). His fame has attracted attention, especially the scars on his face. Learn more fascinating facts about the story of Miles Teller's scars.

Miles Teller attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Miles Teller started his career in 2010 after getting a role in the film Rabbit Hole alongside Nicole Kidman. Since then, he has appeared in films such as Project X, That Awkward Moment, War Dogs, and Bleed for This. Despite his fame, fans are curious to know more about the actor's scars. What happened to Miles Teller?

Profile summary

Full name Miles Alexander Teller Stage name Miles Teller Gender Male Date of birth 20 February 1987 Age 36 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Downingtown, Pennsylvania, USA Current residence Citrus County, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Religion Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 182 Weight in pounds 171 Weight in kilograms 78 Shoe size 12 (US) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Black Mother Merry Teller Father Michael Teller Siblings 2 Marital status Married Spouse Keleigh Sperry School Lecanto High School University New York University Tisch School of the Arts Profession Actor Net worth $16 million

Miles Teller's scars

The American actor's career has been on the rise in recent years. His fans, however, have been curious about the multiple scars on his face and neck. Miles Teller's neck scars are not as visible as the facial scars.

How did Miles Teller get his scars?

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry at the Academy's 13th Governors Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California. Stephan Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

The popular actor was involved in a tragic car crash in 2007 when he was a 20-year-old college student. When the accident happened, he was driving with his friend from a music festival at 80 mph. Their car lost control, rolling eight times before throwing him out approximately 30 feet away. Luckily, they both survived, but Teller sustained multiple injuries, mostly on his face and neck.

Miles Teller's facial scars were severe initially, making it hard for him to get acting gigs. He once revealed that,

When I first started auditioning, people were straight up just like, 'Yeah, Miles is a good actor, [but it] doesn't make sense for this character to have scars. The scars used to be really bad.

This changed when he met director John Cameron Mitchell. He was looking for a young man to play Jason Willetterole in the movie Rabbit Hole. Jason, is a teenage boy who hits a four-year-old named Danny and kills him. He gets close to Danny's mother, Becca, played by Nicole Kidman, as she mourns the loss of her son. Jason looks for healing in the process.

Recovering and conquering Hollywood

Teller has had multiple surgeries over the years. The American actor had 20 staples inserted into his shoulder. He also had some pieces of gravel embedded in his face removed. The doctor was concerned that they would make the scars worse.

Miles Teller's scars on the face are less visible now, and he has been getting lead roles in Hollywood. He has appeared in films like The Spectacular Now and Whiplash, where his character is involved in a car accident.

The actor has also been featured in movies that do not involve car accidents, such as Top Gun: Maverick. He beat big names like Nicholas Hoult and Glen Powell for his role in the action movie. Miles Teller's face scars are unique.

What happened after Miles Teller's car accident?

Miles Teller attends a special CAA screening in support of Paramount Pictures' "Top Gun: Maverick" at the Whitby Hotel Theater in New York, New York. Photo: Monica Schipper

Source: Getty Images

The car accident led to a fallout with his friend–he sued his friend's insurance company after the accident. Miles explained,

I was racking up all these medical bills, so we had to sue his insurance because he was driving. It's not like we're suing HIM. We're suing his insurance. He comes to me, he's like, 'Miles, I don't know if we can be friends when my parents' insurance premiums are going to go up.' I just sat with that for, like, 24 hours, and after that, I was like, 'Man, [expletive] you. I've never made you feel bad for this. For you to make me feel guilty and make me feel like you're the victim here, that's really [expletive] up.

FAQs

Who is Miles Teller? He is an American actor and musician. Where is Miles Teller from? He is from Citrus County, Florida, United States. How old is Miles Teller? He is 36 years old. He was born on 20 February 1987. Why does Miles Teller have scars on his face? The actor got scars after being involved in a grisly car accident in 2007. Who is Miles Teller's wife? The actor is married to Keleigh Sperry, an . They got married in 2019. How tall is Miles Teller? He is 6 feet or 182 centimetres tall. What is Miles Teller's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor is worth $16 million. He makes his money from his acting career.

Despite Miles Teller's scars, the actor's career has been on the rise. He was recently featured in the award-winning film Top Gun: Maverick alongside Tom Cruise. The actor got his scars after he was involved in a grisly car accident in 2007.

