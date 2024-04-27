Oyo state government has announced the restriction of vehicle movement from 6am to 4pm on Saturday, April 27

Governor Seyi Makinde-led government said the restriction is to allow officials of the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) to conduct the poll without hindrance

The local government election will take place in the 33 local government areas of the state between 8 am and 3 pm for the councillorship and chairmanship positions

Ibadan, Oyo state - Governor Seyi Makinde-led Oyo state government has declared a total restriction of vehicle movement for the duration of Saturday’s local government election in the state.

The restriction will be in place from 6am to 4pm on Saturday, April 27.

The LG poll will hold in the 33 local government areas of Oyo state between 8 am and 3 pm for the councillorship and chairmanship positions

The Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) will conduct the LG election across all the polling units, wards and local government areas.

The state government announced this via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @oyostategovt on Friday evening, April 26.

“Please note this important announcement regarding movement restrictions in Oyo State on Saturday 27, April 2024

“The Oyo State Government has declared total restriction of movement tomorrow, Saturday, 27th of April 2024, the restriction will be in place from 0600 hours to 1600 hours.

“Only providers of essential services are exempted from these restrictions.”

