Pandemonium broke out in the Araromi area of Ibeju, Ibeju-Lekki LGA after a traditional ruler engaged a masquerade during a physical combat

The monarch unmasked the masquerade in daylight for embarking on a procession in his Araromi domain

Police operatives fired teargas and gunshots into the air to contain the situation after it resulted in a clash

Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos state - A masquerade called Jigbo was unmasked during a physical combat with a monarch, Oba Lukman Arowolo (Gbadewolu 1) in Araromi area of Ibeju, Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area, Lagos state.

The monarch was seen in a viral video when he halted the procession and accosted one of the masquerades while seen shouting Jigbo, Jigbo.

Oba Arowolo was said to have attacked the masquerades for embarking on a procession in his Araromi domain.

The masqueraders defended themselves with the reply that “Araromi is inside Ibeju”, The Nation reports.

As reported by The Nation, an altercation ensued and later resulted in a clash and pandemonium involving both parties.

In another video, Oba Arowolo is seen holding a cane, beating and running after some of the masquerades and their supporters before he was held back by bystanders.

The police operatives invited from the Elemoro Area Command and Akodo Division stormed the community, firing teargas and gunshots to contain the situation.

In another video, two camps of youths armed with machetes and sticks are locked in a fight on a street.

Residents of the area deserted the streets and ran for dear lives.

The police operatives assisted by some youths dragged two young men out of the building and arrested them.

In the video, a police officer was seen hitting one of the arrested men before they were later handcuffed.

