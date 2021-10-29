Jeff Tiedrich’s biography: Who is the man behind the tweets?

Jeff Tiedrich is an American political blogger, graphics designer, and musician. The political activist is famous for his tweets and comments on social media. Jeff became famous due to his tweets against Donald Trump.

American political activist, Jeff. Photo: @jefftiedrich (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Jeff Tiedrich is among influential celebrities who fought against former US President Donald Trump. He also advocates against the evils of society. This Jeff Tiedrich's bio reveals every important detail about him that is worth knowing.

Profile summary

Full name Jeffery Tiedrich Gender Male Date of birth 16th of March 1957 Age 65 years (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Rockaway, New Jersey, USA Current residence Hastings on Hudson, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Religion Judaism Secondary school Morris Hills High School College Parson School of Design Profession Political blogger & activist, musician, graphic designer Height in feet 5 feet 8 inches Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 183 Weight in kilograms 83 Hair colour Grey Eye colour Brown Mother Joan Diamond Tiedrich Father Warren Lloyd Tiedrich (deceased) Sister Ellen Wayne Tiedrich Marital status Married Sexuality Straight Spouse Claudia Long Tiedrich Children 1 Net worth $4 million (approx.) Twitter @itsJeffTiedrich Facebook @jefftiedrich Instagram @jefftiedrichtweets & @jefftiedrich

Jeff Tiedrich’s biography

Jeff Tiedrich was born on the 16th of March 1957 in Rockaway, New Jersey, USA, to Warren Lloyd Tiedrich (father) and Joan Diamond (mother). He grew up in Rockaway, USA, with his sister, Ellen Wayne Tiedrich.

Jeff Tiedrich practices Judaism like his family. His parents used to go to temples with him and his sister. The Tiedrich family belongs to the Jewish Synagogue Temple Beth Am of Parsippany.

Was Jeff Tiedrich in military service?

Jeff has never been in the military. His mum was a homemaker, while his late dad was a former US Army officer. Warren Lloyd Tiedrich served in the Korean war from 1951 to 1953.

American political blogger Jeff and his daughter Katie at Ithaca Falls, Ithaca, NY. Photo: @jefftiedrich (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

How old is Jeff Tiedrich?

The political blogger is 65 years old as of January 2023. His birthday celebration falls on the 16th of March.

Education

Concerning his educational background, Jeff went to Morris Hills secondary school and completed his high school studies in 1975. Afterwards, he enrolled in the Parson School of Design and graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 1978.

Career in music

Jeff began his career as a musician in 1973. After a while, he joined a musical band called Alligator. Joining the Alligator band was an excellent opportunity for the musician. The band consisted of six members, and he was their leading guitarist and vocalizer.

The American musician and his crew performed in clubs and other public places to entertain people. One of their musical performances is titled One More Saturday Night.

Political blogging

Jeffery Tiedrich began writing blogs in the year 2000. His blogs focused on political issues, thus making him famous. As a result of his fame, he got hired by the left-wing website, The Smirking Chimp.

In 2008, he created a Twitter account. However, in 2018, it was flagged due to Jeffery's lack of selecting words when writing his comments on Twitter. That same year, he created another account which is however not verified at the moment.

Political activism

The political blogger is one of the few who never shy away from pointing out societal evils. He is a political activist, and this is the profession that has made him more popular. He rose to fame when he started opposing everything Donald Trump said on Twitter.

Graphics designing

The Alligator crew (left to right) Don Bogut, Mike Stein, Sam Mann, Jeffery Tiedrich and Jon Chazen. Photo: @jefftiedrich (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The American political activist is a graphics creator. He makes designs and videos for his clients. Moreover, he has a design institution called Tiedrich design group LLC.

Is Jeff Tiedrich married?

Jeff Tiedrich’s wife, Claudia Long, is a copywriter, strategist, and creative director. She is eight years older than him, and their daughter's name is Katherine Chandler.

Where does Jeff Tiedrich live?

He resides in Hastings on Hudson, New York, with his wife.

Jeff Tiedrich's children

Jeff Tiedrich’s daughter married Norrin Hester in 2016. She is an aerospace engineering graduate and the founder of the Awkward Zombie webcomic video game. Katherine lives with her husband in Madison, Wisconsin.

What is Jeff Tiedrich’s net worth?

His net worth is around $4 million. Jeff Tiedrich’s Twitter blogs, producing music, freelancing, and graphic designing enable him to earn $500,000 annually. He also has other sources of making money.

Jeff Tiedrich's body measurements

He is 5 feet 8 inches tall (173cm). Moreover, he weighs 183 pounds (83kg).

Is Jeff Tiedrich and Eric Clapton one person?

Some fans believed Jeff Tiedrich's Twitter profile picture was Eric Clapton's photo. Eric is an English rock & blues singer, guitarist, and songwriter. The image created a storm on social media because the public assumed the brought decided to add a controversial political stand to his music.

Who is Jeff Tiedrich on Wikipedia?

Wikipedia.com does not have information about American political blogger Jeff Tiedrich as of this writing.

Facts about Jeff Tiedrich

He performed with his bar crew while starting his music career.

Jeff Tiedrich's band has featured in One More Night , Simple Man , and more songs.

, , and more songs. His music crew performs live in New City Bar.

Jeff Tiedrich rose to stardom following his tweets against the former president of the United States of America, Donald Trump. His bravery and confidence to oppose his laws and judgments are something that not many would attempt to do.

