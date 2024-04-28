Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

Yaba, Lagos state - Reno Omokri, the outspoken former special assistant on social media to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, has described claims that WAEC deleted their post about Peter Obi's achievements in education as "propaganda".

Omokri pointed out that if WAEC, the West African Examinations Council, wanted to delete anything, they would have removed the post on X (formerly Twitter).

Reno Omokri has warned that Peter Obi's supporters will set Nigeria on fire. Photo credits: Reno Omokri, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

According to the diaspora-based social media personality, the claim that WAEC is planning to mass-fail Anambra state students to make Obi look bad is "disinformation".

Omokri tweeted on Saturday night, April 27:

"This propaganda about @waecnigeria deleting their post about Peter Obi's achievements in education is another reason why we need social media regulation in Nigeria. If not, people will keep knowingly spreading news that they know to be false at the time of posting."

He continued:

"God gave you a brain. If WAEC wants to delete anything, would they not delete it on X? Yet, their post is still there. It is the YouTube link that they posted that is no longer valid, because the video has been deleted from YouTube. How can you accuse them of deleting a YouTube video that was not theirs?

"Do you know how many YouTube videos are flagged daily and deleted for various reasons?"

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain concluded:

"You can easily research and verify that WAEC has NEVER had a YouTube channel. Yet, you just spread the disinformation and even allege that WAEC is planning to mass fail Anambra students to make Obi look bad. How does that even make sense? Is Obi the current Governor of Anambra?

"You guys are just alienating right-thinking Nigerians from your movement!

"If social media is not regulated, Obidients will set Nigeria on fire."

Obi responds to Omokri's challenge

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi said building new schools when the old ones are moribund is just like building coastal lines when internal roads are impassable.

Obi's statement was a response to Omokri who promised a reward of 10,000 dollars to anyone who could show a school built by the Labour Party (LP) chieftain.

