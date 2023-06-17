Who are John Mellencamp’s children? Get to know his five kids

John J. Mellencamp is a singer and songwriter from the United States. He is widely recognised for his hit singles such as Jack & Diane, Hurts So Good, Crumblin' Down and Pink Houses. He has been nominated for more than ten Grammy Awards, winning one. Aside from his thriving music career, John is also a father. Find out who John Mellencamp’s children are and what they do.

A picture of John Mellencamp. Photo: Charles Sykes

Source: Getty Images

John Mellencamp was born on 7 October 1951 in Seymour, Indiana, US. He has been in the music industry since 1976 and has released numerous songs and albums. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008 by Billy Joel. Here is everything you need to know about John Mellencamp’s children.

Profile summary

Full name John J. Mellencamp Gender Male Date of birth 7 October 1951 Age 71 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Seymour, Indiana, United States Current residence Bloomington, Indiana, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Father Richard Mellencamp Mother Marilyn Lowe Siblings 4 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Marianelly Agosto Children 5 University Vincennes University Profession Singer, songwriter Net worth $30 million Twitter @johnmellencamp Facebook @John Mellencamp Instagram @johnmellencamp

John Mellencamp’s children

How many kids does John Mellencamp have? The prominent singer has five children from his three marriages, a daughter Michelle from his marriage to Priscilla Esterline, Teddi Jo and Justice, from his marriage to Granucci and sons Hud and Speck from his marriage to Irwin.

John was first married to Priscilla Esterline from 1970 to 1981, Victoria L. Granucci from 1981 to 1989, and Elaine Irwin from 1992 to 2011. He was engaged to Meg Ryan from 2018 to 2019.

Michelle

Full name : Michelle Suzanne Mellencamp

: Michelle Suzanne Mellencamp Date of birth : 4 December 1994

: 4 December 1994 Age : 52 years old (as of 2023)

: 52 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Seymour, Indiana, United States

Michelle is John Mellencamp's first daughter and only child from his first marriage to Priscilla Esterline. She was born on 4 December 1970 and is 52 years old as of 2023. John and his first wife, Priscilla, welcomed Michelle when he was just 19 years old. Michelle is a registered nurse.

She attended Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2003. As a registered nurse, she previously worked as a clinical research coordinator at the Indiana University School of Medicine from 2011 to 2013. She has also worked for various medical facilities, such as Clarian Health Partners, Inc. and Eli Lilly and Company.

Michelle is a mother of four children, three daughters named Elexis Suzanne Peach, born in 1989, Hannah, born in 1996 and Grace, born in 1998 and a son named Colin, born in 1994.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave

Actress Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on 30 March 2021 in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Teddi Jo Mellencamp Arroyave

: Teddi Jo Mellencamp Arroyave Date of birth : 1 July 1981

: 1 July 1981 Age : 41 years old (as of 2023)

: 41 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Bloomington, Indiana, United States

Teddi Jo is John Mellencamp's daughter from his second marriage to Victoria Granucci. She was born on 1 July 1981 in Bloomington, Indiana, United States but later moved to Hilton Head, South Carolina, where she spent most of her childhood. She is 41 years old as of 2023, and her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Teddi is a television personality and podcast host. She is widely known for her lead role on three seasons of Bravo's reality series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (2017–2020). She also co-hosts a weekly Bravo-centric podcast titled Two T's in a Pod with fellow reality television personality Tamra Judge.

Teddi is also a fitness and wellness coach. She is the founder and owner of a lifestyle and fitness company called All In by Teddi.

She has been married to Edwin Arroyave since 2011. The pair has three children together, a son named Cruz, born in August 2014, and two daughters named Slate, born in October 2012, and Dove, born on 25 February 2020. Teddi is also a stepmother to Isabella, her husband's daughter from his former marriage.

Justice

A picture of Justice and her husband and daughter. Photo: @justicemellencamp on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Justice Mellencamp

: Justice Mellencamp Date of birth : 14 August 1985

: 14 August 1985 Age : 37 years old (as of 2023)

: 37 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Indiana, United States

Justice Mellencamp is John’s daughter from his second marriage to Victoria Granucci. She was born on 14 August 1985 in Indiana. After her parents divorced in 1989, she and her mother relocated to Hilton Head, South Carolina, where she grew up with her older sister Teddi.

She attended Sea Pines Montessori and later graduated from Hilton Head Preparatory School. She enrolled at Indiana University for her higher education. Justice is a professional hairdresser. She has worked in the hair salon industry since 2005, specialising in hair cut and colour. She currently works at JJM hair company LLC.

The hairdresser has been married to her high school sweetheart Michael Moore since 2014. Together, they share three children, two daughters named Dylan Carter, born in 2016 and Woods, born in 2021 and a son named Trent, born in 2005.

Hud

A picture of Hud and his sister Teddi. Photo: @hudmoney on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Hud Mellencamp

: Hud Mellencamp Date of birth : 27 April 1994

: 27 April 1994 Age : 29 years old (as of 2023)

: 29 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Indiana, United States

Hud is John’s first son from his third marriage to model Elaine Irwin. He was born on 27 April 1994 in Indiana, United States and is 29 years old as of 2023. He currently resides in Bloomington, Indiana, United States.

Hud attended Duke University, where he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in History. While there, he played football. He is now an executive recruiter. He previously worked as a professional search executive recruiter at Search Partners Group. He has also been serving as his father’s assistant road Manager since December 2022.

Speck

Full name : Speck Mellencamp

: Speck Mellencamp Date of birth : 23 April 1995

: 23 April 1995 Age : 28 years old (as of 2023)

: 28 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Indiana, United States

Speck is John’s second son from his marriage with Elaine Irwin. He was born on 23 April 1995 in Indiana, United States. He is 28 years old as of 2023. He attended the Rhode Island School of Design and is now the executive director of the Southern Indiana Center for the Arts.

Speck and his brother, Hud, were sentenced to a four-day stint in the Monroe County Jail in the year 2015 after they pled guilty to a misdemeanour battery charge. In 2017, he was again arrested for public intoxication after he got into a physical altercation with Hud and was put on probation.

FAQS

Who is John Mellencamp? He is an American singer and songwriter best known for his hit singles, such as Jack & Diane, Hurts So Good and Crumblin' Down. Where is John Mellencamp from? He was born in Seymour, Indiana, United States. How old is John Mellencamp? He is 71 years old as of 2023. He was born on 7 October 1951. How many kids does John Mellencamp have? The singer has five children from his three marriages. Does John Mellencamp have a son? Yes, he has two sons named Hud and Speck from his third marriage with Elaine Irwin. Who are John Mellencamp's daughters? They are named Michelle, Teddi and Justice. How many grandchildren does John Mellencamp have? The singer has ten grandchildren from his three daughters. What is John Mellencamp’s height? He is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres. Where does John Mellencamp live? He currently resides in Bloomington, Indiana, United States.

John Mellencamp is a prominent singer and songwriter from the United States. His popularity in the music industry has created an interest in his personal life. Many people want to know who John Mellencamp’s children are. John has five children from three marriages, three daughters named Teddi Jo, Justice and Michelle and two sons named Speck and Hud.

Legit.ng recently published Benjamin Maisani’s biography. Benjamin Maisani is a French-American entrepreneur based in the United States. He was born on 27 January 1973 in Corsica, France, and currently resides in New York City, New York, United States.

Benjamin Maisani owns numerous properties and nightclubs in New York, including Eastern Bloc and Atlas Social Club. However, he first gained public recognition after being romantically linked with Anderson Cooper. His ex is an American broadcast journalist and political commentator. The two began dating in 2009 and parted ways in 2018.

Source: Legit.ng