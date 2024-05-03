Yoruba actor, Adeniyi Johnson left many speechless after he disclosed his 18-year-old daughter on her birthday

The Nollywood thespian, who was previously married to actress, Toyin Abraham shared the post on Instagram

He expressed his profound love for her and thanked her for being teachable all through the years

Adeniyi Johnson, a Nigerian actor threw many of his fans off balance following the unexpected revelation of his daughter.

Johnson shared a beautiful picture of his first child on his Instagram page. This has left colleagues and followers commenting.

Adeniyi Johnson lovingly celebrates his first daughter on her birthday. Credit: @adeniyijohnson

Source: Instagram

Adeniyi Johnson shares picture of daughter

After successfully awing everyone, he left an emotional caption on his Instagram page.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He wrote:

"Today my joy is doubled as my daughter clocks 18!!! Yes my daughter .. Thank you for being teachable, Thank you for taking care of your younger ones!! I love you and wish you the very best in life, may your success know no bound and may you be happy always … I’m sure your mum and the Angels are smiling .. welcome to adulthood"

See Adeniyi Johnson's post here:

According to his caption, the celebrant's mom is late. This revelation further sparked emotions in many, who trooped to his comment section to share in his joy.

It will be called that Legit.ng reported that Adeniyi and his wife, Seyi Edun, welcomed their first children together in March 2023. The couple waited for seven years to become parents.

Nigerians react to Adeniyi John's post

Legit.ng put together comments by some of his fans below:

@frosty_cakes_and_services:

"Thank you so much daddy. I love you wholeheartedly. Thank you for always supporting me."

@queen_smileofficial01:

"Happy birthday baby girl."

@pretty_lumhi:

"Happy birthday Mi Girl!."

@unusual_salma:

"More reasonable existence"

@tundex04:

"Happy birthday dear...,God bless ur new age."

@anipizzle:

"Age with unlimited grace sweetheart"

@itohan72:

"Happy birthday to her, Lln."

@beauty_lolly1:

"Age with abundantly blessings and grace."

@ojorantienitan:

"See the resemblance na"

@bolaji_funmi:

"More meaningful existence"

Adeniyi Johnson celebrates twins' 1st year birthday

In a previous report by Legit.ng, it was revealed that Adeniyi Johnson's twins clocked one year old with beautiful family pictures.

The celebration of the thespian's twins' came after 7 years of waiting for a child and being called "barren" by naysayers.

Source: Legit.ng