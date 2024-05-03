Nigerian singer Yungi Duu has finally opened up about his issues with skit maker turned music executive, Carter Efe

The Oyinmo crooner opened up on his dealings with Carter Efe during an interview with HipTv where he shared how the skit maker reaped him

He revealed that since after they made the video for Oyinmo he and Carter Efe have yet to have a sit down to discuss the revenue made from the 2023 hit song

Up-and-coming Nigerian singer Oluwabamishe Lukman Abioro, aka Yungi Duu, was recently in HipTv's celebrity gist, where he spoke about his dealings with Carter Efe.

During the conversation with HipTv, Yungi Duu revealed that he didn't make a dime for his contribution to the hit record Oyinmo.

Fast-rising Nigerian singer finally opens on how Carter Efe extorted him and didn't give him a dime from the proceeds of Oyinmo. Photo credit: @carterefe/@official_young_duu

Source: Instagram

Despite single-handedly writing, composing and singing the song from start to finish, Yungi Duu noted that Carter Efe didn't pay him a dime.

He also revealed that after waiting nearly four months, he reached out to Carter Efe to pay him.

Yungi Duu noted that the response he got was to send his account number, and after sending it, he has yet to receive the 500k he was promised.

Yungi Duu shares how Carter chased him away

The former Zeh Nation signee also shared how Carter Efe chased him away from his house after they finished shooting the video for Oyinmo.

Yungi Duu further accused Carter Efe of sidelining him from shows, noting that he doesn't take him along for shows when they're called to perform Oyinmo at events.

Watch an excerpt of the interview below:

Comments trail Yungi Duu's video

Here are some of the comments that trailed Yungi Duu's interview:

@skrtel_eyes_21:

"Omo speak your language this English no fit you."

@benefiitboy001:

"All the cloths, photoshoot, iPhone, feeding and accommodation wey them give you no do you ehn fine boy? Next time your eyes go open."

@og_phlowz:

"U go explain tire..."

@romanranking:

"The song didn’t actually do that well for him to be expecting much."

@_bigpresh_:

"That elete jebele na baba ripper now I see why wizkid don’t even give him face olosi olori bi abo imuko."

@only1_dynamic:

"Some people own worst pass naira Marley…"

@ibezim_official_kp:

"Reasons why Carter Efe has never believed any video on social media where his colleagues are helping other people, he basically believes they are staged."

@beasteditor_001:

"Chai! This one has learnt the hard way."

@ratale_badger:

"Carter efe is a confirmed ripper. Tiff."

@horlardehlay_oni:

"Young duu wan express him self pass like this na English hard this one u even explain lasan we understand bro."

Carter Efe lays heavy curses on Yungi Duu

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Carter Efe went to the beach side to lay heavy curses on Yungi Duu, accusing him of defamation.

Carter accused Yungi Duu of being ungrateful and out to spoil his name despite giving the platform to become a music superstar.

Source: Legit.ng