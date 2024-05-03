BBNaija Level Up winner, Phyna, appears to have made progress in trying to secure all of her prizes from Multichoice

Recall that the reality show star called out the Big Brother Naija organisers and claimed that they had not given her all of her prizes two years after the show

In a new development, Phyna was spotted going on her all-expense paid trip to Maldives, and fans reacted

The BBNaija Season 7 winner, Josephina Otabor, aka Phyna, has now jetted off on a trip to Maldives after her ‘fight’ with Multichoice.

Just recently, the BBN Level Up star drew the attention of many after she called out the show organisers, Multichoice, for not fulfilling their promise of giving her all of her prizes.

BBNaija Phyna finally jets off to Maldives. Photos: @unusualphyna, @bbnaija / X

This was followed by a series of back and forth on social media as Phyna revealed she wasn’t given her BTC prize as well as her all-expense paid trip abroad, among other things.

In a new development, Phyna took to her Instagram stories to share videos of herself finally taking her luxury trip to Maldives.

See a part of the viral clips below:

Fans react as Phyna finally goes on her prized trip

The snaps of Phyna jetting off on her luxury trip to Maldives caught the attention of netizens. Many of them were pleased that she was able to fight for her rights and get a positive result. Read some of their comments below:

Youngsteph16:

“Moral lesson, always learn how to fight for your right,do not let people cheat you over your right,phyna the winner I’m very proud of you.”

white_barbieee:

“So if she didn’t cause drama they would have just ignored? Hmm.”

purerpores_skincarehub:

“Moral lesson, Always speak up and stand your ground.”

Arewablessing:

“A closed mouth is a closed destiny. Happy for you Phyna.”

Cuteaijayy:

“So if this babe had kept quiet these people wouldn’t have fulfilled their promises? This is bad. Glad she finally did speak up.”

samson_arome:

“Nice one.”

onuorahjacqueline:

“I really wished they kept to their words without her having to fight for it. The sadness in her eyes says a lot. I'm not a fan but if we see truth we should say it. The joy that comes with the trip would have been different if she didn't have to fight for it. With that being said, as humans stop reneging on your promises to people, if you can't do it, just say you can't and stop putting people through emotional stress and trauma. We should do better, please. Ngwanu shalom guys.”

Fruitblend_ng:

“Only the violent take it by force .”

thescentsbyjas:

“No gree for anybody “ finally paid off.”

jemmy_shaft:

“Closed mouth naa closed destiny oooo.”

Precious_the_brand_:

“After all the fight enjoy my girl.”

Bkgold2011:

“But seriously this is wrong sha oo since last 2 years if she no talk na so then for just deliberately deny her her win ‍♀️.”

officialaisha005:

“It’s good to speak up las las.”

Phyna presented N50m by BBNaija

Legit.ng recalls reporting that in 2022, Phyna was presented a N50m cheque by BBNaija organisers Multichoice for winning the season 7 edition of the reality show.

The reality TV star was treated like royalty in the presence of her other colleagues as she received some of the prizes promised to her.

Videos and pictures from the event left her fans gushing.

Source: Legit.ng