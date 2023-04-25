Who is Jon Bernthal’s wife, Erin Angle? Her biography explored

Erin Angle is a former nurse from the United States of America. She gained fame for being Jon Bernthal’s wife. Her husband is a renowned actor best recognised for his roles in The Walking Dead, Wolf of Wall Street, and The Punisher.

Erin Angle and Jon Bernthal attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Erin Angle came into the spotlight as Jon Bernthal's wife. She is an American registered nurse, and has previously worked at several medical centres, including USC University Hospital and Georgetown University Medical Center. Jon Bernthal and his wife have been married since 2010.

Profile summary

Real name Erin Angle Gender Female Date of birth 14 February 1976 Age 47 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States Current residence Ojai, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’3’’ Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Father Dave Mother Cindy Abbondanza Angle Siblings 5 Relationship status Married Husband Jon Bernthal Children 3 High school Canon McMillan High School University Indiana University of Pennsylvania, University of Southern California Profession Former nurse

Erin Angle’s biography

Erin was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States of America. She is an American national of white ethnicity. Her parents are Cindy Abbondanza Angle (mother) and Dave (father). Erin grew up alongside five siblings, four sisters named Cassidy, Jackie, Kristen and Lea and a brother named Mark. She is also the niece of Kurt Angle, an American retired professional wrestler.

She completed her secondary education at Canon McMillan High School in Canonsburg in 1994. She later enrolled at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing in 1998. She also attended the University of Southern California in 2006 and earned a Master's degree in Anesthesiology in 2008.

What is Erin Angle’s age?

Actor Jon Bernthal (R) and wife Erin attend the EXTRA Luxury Lounge In Honor Of 83rd Annual Academy Awards at Beverly Hills on February 26, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

The former registered nurse is 47 years old as of 2023. When is Erin Angle's birthday? She was born on 14 February 1976. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

What does Erin Angle do?

Erin Angle is an experienced trauma and anaesthetist nurse. According to her LinkedIn profile, she began her career as a registered nurse in 1999 at Georgetown University Medical Center and then went on to work at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Since then, she worked as a registered nurse in various medical centres, including Beth Israel Medical Center, Maui Memorial Medical Center, USC University Hospital, and Stanford University Medical Center.

After graduating from the University of Southern California, Erin began working as a Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) at Harbor UCLA Medical Center in Santa Monica, California, United States.

How did Erin Angle and Jon Bernthal meet?

Erin Angle and Jon Bernthal first met in 2000 at a welcome home party thrown for Jon in Washington, D.C. They soon began dating, and after dating for almost ten years, the pair eventually exchanged their wedding vows on 25 September 2010 in Potomac, Maryland.

Jon Bernthal and his wife share three children, two sons Henry, born in August 2011, and Billy, born in January 2013 and a daughter, Adeline, born in February 2015. The family of five currently resides in Ojai, California, USA.

Erin Angle’s husband is a prominent American actor. He is famous for his portrayal of Shane Walsh on the AMC horror series The Walking Dead. He is also known for starring as Frank Castle on The Punisher.

Jon Bernthal, wife Erin Angle and children attend the premiere of "Finding Dory" at the El Capitan Theatre on June 8, 2016 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Source: Getty Images

What is Erin Angle’s height?

Jon Bernthal’s wife stands at 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 115 pounds or 52 kilograms.

Jon Bernthal's wife, Erin Angle, is a former anaesthetist and trauma nurse from the United States. She gained immense prominence following her marriage to Jon Bernthal. She is also known for being the niece of Kurt Angle, a legendary professional wrestler. She and her husband have been married since 2010 and they have three children.

