Who is Benjamin Maisani? Meet Anderson Cooper’s former partner

Benjamin Maisani is a French-American entrepreneur based in the United States. He is widely recognised for being Anderson Cooper’s former partner. His ex is an American broadcast journalist and political commentator currently working for the CNN news broadcast show Anderson Cooper 360°, which has been airing on CNN since September 2003.

Benjamin Maisani and Anderson Cooper attend the 2015 amfAR Inspiration Gala New York at Spring Studios on 16 June 2015 in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Benjamin Maisani garnered immense popularity following his romantic relationship with Anderson Cooper. Maisani is an entrepreneur who owns several properties and nightclubs in New York, including Eastern Bloc and Atlas Social Club. He and his former partner Anderson began dating in 2009 and ended their relationship in 2018.

Profile summary

Full name Benjamin Antoine Maisani Gender Male Date of birth 27 January 1973 Age 50 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Corsica, France Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality French-American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Queer Height in inches 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 174 Weight in kilograms 79 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single College Hunter College Profession Entrepreneur Net worth $8 million

Benjamin Maisani’s biography

The popular business executive was born Benjamin Antoine Maisani in Corsica, France, but currently resides in New York City, New York, United States. He is a French-American national of white ethnicity. Benjamin Maisani’s parents are from France. His father was also a businessperson. Maisani studied at Hunter College, where he received a degree in Arts.

What is Benjamin Maisani’s age?

The American-based entrepreneur is 50 years old as of 2023. When is Benjamin Maisani’s birthday? He was born on 27 January 1973. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

What is Benjamin Maisani's job?

After graduating from college, Benjamin began working as a librarian at the Morgan Library in the Big Apple in New York. He later worked as a bartender in Barracuda before deciding to start his own business.

Benjamin opened his first bar called Eastern Bloc in New York and went on to invest in the Bedlam Bar & Lounge. He is also the owner of Atlas Social Club in New York. The bars have received much media attention and are also one of the best hangout spots for gays.

What is Benjamin Maisani’s net worth?

According to Wealthy Spy, the French-born entrepreneur has an alleged net worth of $8 million. His primary source of income is his successful business career.

Who is Benjamin Maisani’s partner?

The American-based entrepreneur is not dating anyone at the moment. He is seemingly single since he has not confirmed any information about his current relationship status.

Anderson Cooper and Benjamin Maisani’s relationship

Cooper and Maisani began dating in 2009 but only went public with their relationship in 2015 with a series of red-carpet appearances. The pair dated for nine years before parting ways in 2018.

Despite their split, the couple stayed in contact and remained close friends. They also continue co-parenting their two children, Wyatt Morgan, born on 27 April 2020, and Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper, born on 10 February 2022.

Benjamin Maisani's former partner is a broadcast journalist and commentator who gained fame with his coverage of Hurricane Katrina on his show Anderson Cooper 360°. He also serves as a correspondent for 60 Minutes and has received numerous awards, including 18 Emmy Awards.

What is Benjamin Maisani’s height?

Anderson Cooper’s former partner stands 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres. He weighs approximately 174 pounds or 79 kilograms.

Fast facts about Benjamin Maisani

Who is Benjamin Maisani? He is an entrepreneur best known for being Anderson Cooper’s former partner. Where is Benjamin Maisani from? He was born in Corsica, France. What nationality is Benjamin Maisani? He is a French-American national. How old is Benjamin Maisani? He is 50 years old as of 2023. He was born on 27 January 1973. What does Benjamin Maisani do for a living? He is an entrepreneur who owns a number of properties and nightclubs. Are Anderson Cooper and Benjamin still together? No, the two parted ways in 2018. They co-parent their sons Wyatt and Sebastian together. Who is Benjamin Maisani’s partner? The celebrity is not in any relationship at the moment. He is presumed single. What is Benjamin Maisani’s net worth? He has an estimated net worth of $8 million. Where does Benjamin Maisani live? He currently resides in New York City, New York, United States.

Benjamin Maisani came into the spotlight for being Anderson Cooper's former partner. He is an entrepreneur who owns several bars in New York, including Eastern Bloc and Atlas Social Club. He currently resides in New York City, New York, United States.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Reba Mcentire’s boyfriend. Reba Mcentire’s boyfriend, Rex Linn, is a popular actor, voiceover artist, and producer. He has starred in numerous films and television shows, such as Big Sky, Young Sheldon, MVP, and Edge of the World. He was born on 13 November 1956 in Spearman, Texas, United States.

Rex Maynard Linn gained prominence following his romantic relationship with Reba Mcentire. His girlfriend is a renowned American singer, songwriter, actress, and record producer best known for her hit single Can't Even Get the Blues. He currently resides in Sherman Oaks, California, United States.

Source: Legit.ng