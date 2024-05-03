The alleged defection of the Bayelsa state governor, Douye Diri has reportedly generated a conflict in the APC camp

Reports have it that the leadership of the APC in Bayelsa state has urged President Bola Tinubu not to accept Diri into its fold, claiming he has lost electoral relevance

The appeal was contained in a statement signed by the chairman and secretary of the stakeholders, Chief Samuel Yousuo and Elder Ebigoni Gabriel

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa state have called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu “to be wary of any alliance” with the governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri.

Governor Douye Diri's alleged defection to the ruling APC causes controversy. APC chieftains sends message to Tinubu. Photo credit: Douye Diri, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Tinubu told to reject Diri's defection

This call was made known in a statement signed by the chairman and secretary of the stakeholders, Chief Samuel Yousuo and Elder Ebigoni Gabriel respectively and addressed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to the statement made available to the media in Asaba, the Delta state capital, the APC stakeholders described Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa state as a "serial betrayer". They noted that "Bayelsa APC cannot afford his politics of betrayal, divisiveness and greed."

Legit.ng understands that the Bayelsa APC Stakeholders Forum meeting was held on Tuesday, April 30, in Asaba.

As reported by The Punch on Friday, May 3, the forum claimed that there was an unholy alliance between Diri, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the president's aides.

The aggrieved chieftains also warned that Diri was a baggage and he has no electoral value, SaharaReporters confirmed.

The statement reads in part:

“We are using this medium to let you know that Diri can’t keep faith with anyone.

“Diri has abandoned all PDP leaders in the state. We are writing to let you know that he has no electoral value, so his coming to APC will be a big baggage for us. Diri is doing all he can to curry your favour, as he is afraid of being removed by the tribunal.”

Ex-Katsina gov resigns from PDP, joins APC, meets Tinubu

Similarly, Legit.ng reported earlier that the former governor of Katsina state, Barrister Ibrahim Shehu Shema, had defected to the APC.

The former governor dumped the PDP and joined the ruling party APC, as confirmed by M S Ingawa, the personal assistant to the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, confirmed the development in a post shared on his X page on Thursday, May 2.

President Tinubu received Shema at the Aso Villa on Thursday. The former PDP chieftain was accompanied to the Villa by the current governor of Katsina state, Dikko Radda.

