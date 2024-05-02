JUST IN: Fear Mounts as Man Shot Dead During Fuel Queue Commotion in Lagos
Obalende, Lagos state - A young man, Toheeb Eniasa, has been shot at a Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited station in Obalende area of Lagos state.
As reported by The Punch, the incident happened on Wednesday night, May 1, and has left residents in the area in fear.
Eniasa was in the queue to get petrol when the unfortunate incident happened.
While in the queue, two men, believed to be military officers, attempted to drive into the station to buy petrol. They allegedly jumped the queue, prompting stiff resistance from people.
Eyewitnesses disclosed that Eniasa spearheaded the resistance.
This further degenerated into a commotion and the eventual killing of the young man after one of the men shot him and fled the scene.
A source simply identified as Ayo narrated:
“I saw them. They are men of the DSS. They came to the scene to buy fuel but refused to join the queue.
“That is what they always do. It was not Toheeb’s turn yet but he confronted them, asking them to join the queue or be polite about the way they went about the purchase.
“One of them was so impatient. He slapped Toheeb and he retaliated with more words. Before we could know it, we heard gunshots and Toheeb fell to the ground.”
In a similar vein, another source who spoke on condition of anonymity asserted that Eniasa's killer is a DSS officer.
Police react
Lagos police spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the murder but said security operatives restored normalcy in the area.
Hundeyin said:
"The body has been deposited in the morgue.
“Two vehicles were burnt. The identity of the shooter is still unknown but investigations are ongoing to unravel that."
More to follow...
