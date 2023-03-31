What is known about Jimmy O. Yang’s girlfriend, Brianne Kimmel?

Brianne Kimmel is best recognised as actor Jimmy O. Yang’s girlfriend. She is an American venture capitalist and published author. She owns Worklife Ventures, which has helped establish more than 50 start-ups.

Jimmy O. Yang's girlfriend, Brianne Kimmel, describes herself on social media as a bookworm and decent cook. She began her career in 2013 and worked in multiple organisations until she founded Worklife Ventures in 2019. Despite achieving quite a lot in her career, she came into the spotlight after she started dating Jimmy O. Yang.

Full name Brianne Kimmel Gender Female Date of birth 12 September 1988 Age 34 years old (as of April 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Ukraine Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality Ukrainian-American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Relationship status Dating Partner Jimmy O. Yang College Kent State University Profession Venture capitalist, published author, instructor Instagram @briannekimmel Twitter @briannekimmel

Brianne Kimmel’s biography

Brianne was born in Ukraine but was raised in Youngstown, Ohio, USA. She is a Ukrainian-American national of white ethnicity currently residing in Los Angeles, California, USA. Is Brianne Kimmel related to Jimmy Kimmel? The venture capitalist has not revealed details about her family, but she is not related to television host Jimmy Kimmel.

She is an alumnus of Kent State University in Portage County, Ohio, USA. She graduated from the institution with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

How old is Brianne Kimmel?

Brianne's age is 34 years as of April 2023. She was born on 12 September 1988, and her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Career

Brianne Kimmel is a venture capitalist known to be the founder and CEO of Worklife Ventures. She established the San Francisco Bay-based organisation in September 2019, and it is a creator-friendly venture capital firm that invests in tools and services for the modern workplace. Worklife Ventures has backed numerous start-up companies, including Podia, Deel, Stir, Webflow, and Vantage.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she commenced her career in 2013 at Expedia Group as the head of social media for three years. Later, she worked at Y Combinator for three months in 2016 before joining Zendesk as a market strategist. She also taught at General Assembly School between 2013 and 2017, teaching over 5000 students.

Is Jimmy O. Yang married?

He is not married but is dating Brianne Kimmel. Jimmy O. Yang’s relationship with Brianne reportedly commenced in 2021 when they first shared their pictures on Instagram. Since then, they have been seen together on several occasions, including attending the global premiere of Apple’s Pachinko in Los Angeles, California, in March 2022.

Brianne Kimmel’s partner Jimmy O. Yang is an American stand-up comedian, writer, and actor known for his roles in movies and TV series such as Love Hard, Fantasy Island, Crazy Rich Asians, and American Born Chinese.

How tall is Brianne Kimmel?

Jimmy O. Yang’s girlfriend stands at 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres). Additionally, her weight is estimated to be 150 pounds (68 kilograms).

Fast facts about Brianne Kimmel

Jimmy O. Yang's girlfriend, Brianne Kimmel, is a career woman thriving as a venture capitalist. Her relationship of about two years with the actor and comedian brought her into the limelight in 2021. She resides with her partner in Los Angeles, California, USA.

