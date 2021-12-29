Leah Halton’s biography: age, height, parents, boyfriend, net worth
Leah Halton is a prominent Australian-based model, YouTuber, and social media influencer. Her personality has grown exponentially, and she currently enjoys a large following across various social media platforms
Leah Halton is an influencer who enjoys doing make-up. Check out her bio for more details.
Profile summary
- Full name: Leah Halton
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 6th January 2001
- Age: 21 years old (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Capricorn
- Place of birth: Australia
- Current residence: Melbourne, Australia
- Nationality: Australian
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'4''
- Height in centimetres: 163
- Weight in pounds: 117
- Weight in kilograms: 53
- Shoe size: 5 (US)
- Hair colour: Light brown
- Eye colour: Brown
- Relationship status: Dating
- Boyfriend: Adrian
- Profession: Model, make-up artist, YouTuber and social media influencer
- Net worth: $300,000
How old is Leah Halton?
As of 2022, Leah Halton's age is 21 years.
When is Leah Halton's birthday?
The Instagram star celebrates her birthday on 6th January every year and was born in 2001.
Who are Leah Halton's parents?
Her mother's name is Rey, a Scottish-French native, while Leah Halton's dad is a Mauritania-English native.
What does Leah Halton do?
She is a renowned make-up artist and social media personality. Leah enjoys a considerable following on Instagram and YouTube, where she uses her popularity to promote various fashion brands such as Princess Polly, Boutique, Peppy Coau, and Fashion Nova.
She joined YouTube in 2018, which allowed her to continue highlighting her fashion and make-up skills. The channel currently has 522 thousand subscribers.
Formal/prom transformation *GRWM* is one of her popular videos with more than 2.2 million views. In addition, she currently uploads vlogs and storytime videos.
She is also a famous Instagram star with 459k followers. She also runs another Instagram account with the username, @makeupbyleahh_ where she posts make-up-related videos. She also has a TikTok account that has 1.1 million followers.
How does Leah Halton make money?
She makes her money through her YouTube channel, endorsing various products and fashion brands and also as a make-up artist. According to WikiOfCelebs, Leah Halton's net worth is estimated to be $300,000. This information is, however, not verified.
Who is Leah Halton's boyfriend?
The social media influencer is currently in a relationship with a guy named Adrian. She has featured him in most of her videos.
Is Leah Halton married?
The YouTuber is not married. She has, however, done fun videos about her marriage. In the videos, she features her friend Dan who acts as her fiancée.
Dan first proposed to her during her birthday in the video My 20th birthday transformation *GRWM*. The rest of the videos include:
- Ur wedding day
- I'm pregnant
- Life update: I got a divorce
Leah Halton's height and weight
The Australian model is 5 feet and 4 inches (163 cm) tall and weighs approximately 117 pounds (53 kg). She has brown eyes and light brown hair.
Where is Leah Halton?
The young social influencer currently lives in Melbourne, Australia.
Leah Halton has had a successful career as a social media personality. Her captivating videos on various social media platforms continue to attract more followers, thus increasing her popularity.
