Leah Halton’s biography: age, height, parents, boyfriend, net worth

Leah Halton is a prominent Australian-based model, YouTuber, and social media influencer. Her personality has grown exponentially, and she currently enjoys a large following across various social media platforms

Profile summary

Full name : Leah Halton

: Leah Halton Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 6th January 2001

: 6th January 2001 Age : 21 years old (as of 2022)

: 21 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Capricorn

: Capricorn Place of birth : Australia

: Australia Current residence : Melbourne, Australia

: Melbourne, Australia Nationality : Australian

: Australian Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet: 5'4''

5'4'' Height in centimetres: 163

163 Weight in pounds: 117

117 Weight in kilograms : 53

: 53 Shoe size : 5 (US)

: 5 (US) Hair colour : Light brown

: Light brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Boyfriend: Adrian

Adrian Profession : Model, make-up artist, YouTuber and social media influencer

: Model, make-up artist, YouTuber and social media influencer Net worth: $300,000

How old is Leah Halton?

As of 2022, Leah Halton's age is 21 years.

When is Leah Halton's birthday?

The Instagram star celebrates her birthday on 6th January every year and was born in 2001.

Who are Leah Halton's parents?

Her mother's name is Rey, a Scottish-French native, while Leah Halton's dad is a Mauritania-English native.

What does Leah Halton do?

She is a renowned make-up artist and social media personality. Leah enjoys a considerable following on Instagram and YouTube, where she uses her popularity to promote various fashion brands such as Princess Polly, Boutique, Peppy Coau, and Fashion Nova.

She joined YouTube in 2018, which allowed her to continue highlighting her fashion and make-up skills. The channel currently has 522 thousand subscribers.

Formal/prom transformation *GRWM* is one of her popular videos with more than 2.2 million views. In addition, she currently uploads vlogs and storytime videos.

She is also a famous Instagram star with 459k followers. She also runs another Instagram account with the username, @makeupbyleahh_ where she posts make-up-related videos. She also has a TikTok account that has 1.1 million followers.

How does Leah Halton make money?

She makes her money through her YouTube channel, endorsing various products and fashion brands and also as a make-up artist. According to WikiOfCelebs, Leah Halton's net worth is estimated to be $300,000. This information is, however, not verified.

Who is Leah Halton's boyfriend?

The social media influencer is currently in a relationship with a guy named Adrian. She has featured him in most of her videos.

Is Leah Halton married?

The YouTuber is not married. She has, however, done fun videos about her marriage. In the videos, she features her friend Dan who acts as her fiancée.

Dan first proposed to her during her birthday in the video My 20th birthday transformation *GRWM*. The rest of the videos include:

Ur wedding day

I'm pregnant

Life update: I got a divorce

Leah Halton's height and weight

The Australian model is 5 feet and 4 inches (163 cm) tall and weighs approximately 117 pounds (53 kg). She has brown eyes and light brown hair.

Where is Leah Halton?

The young social influencer currently lives in Melbourne, Australia.

Leah Halton has had a successful career as a social media personality. Her captivating videos on various social media platforms continue to attract more followers, thus increasing her popularity.

