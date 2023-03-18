Who is Lonzo Ball’s girlfriend? All you should know about Ally Rossel

Ally Rossel is an American social media influencer and fashion model. She rose to fame for posting photos on Instagram. She is also famous for being Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball’s girlfriend.

Ally is an animal lover and has a dog called Mowgli. She was recorded holding several animals, including two snakes, during a visit to a zoo in Miami with her boyfriend, Lonzo. She is also an avid traveller and enjoys exploring new destinations.

Profile summary

Full name Ally Rossel Gender Female Date of birth 8 December 1997 Age 26 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’6” Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Relationship status In a relationship Partner Lonzo Ball Profession Social media influencer, Instagram model Net worth $300,000

Ally Rossel’s biography

Ally was born in Los Angeles, California. She has a sister named Courtney Conejo.

Rossel attended Canyon High School, and later majored in Communications Studies at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). While at UCLA, Ally was a member of the Alpha Phi Sorority. During this time, she began to build her social media presence.

What is Ally Rossel’s age?

As of 2023, Rossel is 26 years old. She was born on 8 December 1997. The Instagram model's zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

What does Lonzo Ball's girlfriend do?

Ally is a famous social media personality in the United States. She rose to fame by posting photos of herself on her Instagram page, which currently has over 155K followers. She also enjoys posting short fun videos on TikTok, where she has almost 5K followers.

Rossel is a fashion model. She has worked with several clothing and accessory lines, such PrettyLittleThing, FashionNova, Revolve and H&M, and haircare brands like Keratin Complex. Her work has also been featured in multiple magazines, including Vogue, Elle and Cosmopolitan. Ally was represented by Muse.The Agency, a social media marketing agency based in the United Kingdom.

What is Ally Rossel's net worth?

Her net worth is allegedly $300,000. She makes her money from her modelling career and brand endorsements. She also earns money from appearing on magazine covers.

Is Lonzo Ball married to Ally Rossel?

No, the Chicago Bulls' point guard is not yet married to her. The two reportedly met in 2019, after Ally's sister, Courtney, introduced her to Lonzo.

The pair started dating in 2020 and were together for a year before they broke up in 2021. They got back in October of the same year and have been together since. Lonzo credited Ally with helping him win and considers her his inspiration.

What is Ally Rossel’s dating history?

Rossel rose to fame for her relationship with Lonzo and has kept her dating history before Ball private. However, when Ally and Lonzo briefly broke up in 2021, she began dating Jordan Clarkson. Clarkson is a Filipino-American basketball star who plays for the Utah Jazz in the NBA.

FAQs

Is Lonzo Ball in a relationship? Yes, the professional basketball player is currently in a relationship. Who is Lonzo Ball dating? He is dating Ally Rossel, a social media influencer and Instagram model. How old is Lonzo Ball’s girlfriend? Ally Rossel is 26 years old as of 2023. What is Ally Rossel’s height? Ally Rossel is 5 feet 6 inches tall. Who is Ally Rossel’s ex-boyfriend? Ally Rossel briefly dated Filipino-American NBA player Jordan Clarkson before reconciling with Lonzo Ball. Does Ally Rossel have children with Lonzo Ball? Ally Rossel and Lonzo Ball do not have children together, but Lonzo has a daughter from his previous relationship with model Denise Garcia.

Lonzo Ball’s girlfriend is Ally Rossel, a social media personality and Instagram model from the United States. She has been in an on-and-off relationship with the basketball star since 2020.

