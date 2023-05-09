Zachary Taylor Warner’s biography: who is Kurt Warner’s son?

Zachary Taylor Warner is famous for being the adopted son of Kurt Warner. During her time, Kurt was among the best football quarterbacks in the NFL. Zachary has been partially blind for over 30 years due to a traumatic brain injury he suffered as an infant.

Zachary Taylor Warner's personal life became a subject of interest following the media's coverage of his disability. He is known to have inspired his parents to establish Treasure House, a Christian-based facility in Phoenix, Arizona. The organisation offers housing assistance to young people with cognitive difficulties.

Full name Zachary Taylor Warner Gender Male Date of birth 29 April 1989 Age 34 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth United States of America Current residence Phoenix, Arizona, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8'' Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 152 Weight in kilograms 69 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Neil Mother Brenda Carney Meoni Siblings 6 Relationship status Single Net worth $10,000

Zachary Taylor Warner’s biography

Zachary Taylor Warner was born on 29 April 1989 in the United States. His mother is called Brenda Carney Meoni, while his father is Neil. Both Zachary's parents worked in the United States Marine Corps. Additionally, his mother is a licensed nurse, philanthropist, and New York Times bestselling author.

Brenda Warner's son, Zachary, was adopted by the former American football quarterback Kurt Warner after the football quarterback married Zachary's mom on 11 October 1997. Zachary was eight years old at the time.

Zachary was raised in Arizona, United States, alongside his sister, Jesse Jo. He also has five half-siblings, Kade Eugene, Elijah Storm, Jada Jo, Sierra Rose, and Sienna Rae. Eugene and Elijah are American footballers.

What is Zachary Taylor Warner's age?

Kurt Warner's son, Zach, is 34 years old as of 2023. He was born on 29 April 1989. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

Zachary Taylor Warner's disability

What happened to Zachary Taylor Warner? Warner's son was not born blind. At birth, his eyesight was intact. His biological father accidentally dropped Taylor in a bathtub, leaving him with brain damage that almost left him totally blind. He was four months old at the time.

Zach Warner's accident left him injured for a lifetime, and he had to grow up with a traumatic brain injury. Shortly after the incident, he began facing life-threatening complications. As a result, his mother had to take a hardship discharge from the U.S. Marine Corps in 1990 to care for him.

Despite the professional doctors' ruling that Zach would not survive, he has grown into an adult. Zach's mother told Los Angeles Times that Neil divorced her because he could not deal with his guilt over their son's accident. The former U.S. marine officer added that Neil suffered from a brain tumour accompanied by seizures and could not work.

Who is Zachary Taylor Warner? He is the adopted son of the American NFL player Kurt Warner. When is Zachary Taylor Warner's birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 29 April every year. How old is Zachary Taylor Warner? He is 34 years old as of 2023. Is Zachary Taylor Warner blind? Yes, Kurt Warner’s son is partially blind. Who is Zachary Warner's biological father? His biological father is Neil, a former United States Marine Corps officer. How tall is Zachary Warner? He is around 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall.

Zachary Taylor Warner is famous as the adopted son of former American quarterback Kurt Warner. He has lived almost his life with a traumatic brain injury that rendered him nearly blind. This is due to an accident that occurred to him when he was about four months old.

