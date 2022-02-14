Dr Simone Whitmore’s biography: age, birthday, parents, husband

Dr Simone Whitmore is an American obstetrician-gynecologist, speaker, and reality TV personality. She is well known for her appearance as the main cast in the Bravo Network reality television series, Married to Medicine which premiered in March 2013.

Dr. Simone Whitmore in a red dress. Photo: Quantrell Colbert

Source: Getty Images

Even though Dr Simone Whitmore enjoys an incredible fanbase across America and beyond, most of her fans do not know much about her. Take a look at her biography to learn more about her life.

Profile summary

Real name: Simone Whitmore

Simone Whitmore Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 23 February 1967

23 February 1967 Age: 55 years old (as of 2022)

55 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Nashville, Tennessee, United States of America

Nashville, Tennessee, United States of America Current residence: Duluth, Georgia

Duluth, Georgia Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’7

5’7 Height in centimetres: 170

170 Weight in pounds: 143

143 Weight in kilograms: 65

65 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Father: Frank T. Baxter

Frank T. Baxter Relationship status: Married

Married Husband: Cecil Whitmore

Cecil Whitmore Children: 2

2 College: Spelman College

Spelman College University: Tennessee State University

Tennessee State University Profession: Obstetrician-gynecologist and reality TV personality

Obstetrician-gynecologist and reality TV personality Net worth: $3.5 million

$3.5 million Instagram: @drsswhit

@drsswhit Twitter: @DrSSWhitmore

Dr Simone Whitmore’s biography

The reality television star was born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee, United States of America. She holds American nationality by birth. She was born to an African-American couple.

Dr. Simone Whitmore during Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Photo: Charles Sykes

Source: Getty Images

Simone Whitmore’s mother name is not known while her father’s name is Frank T. Baxter. She belongs to an African-American ethnic background.

Her parents separated while she was still young. The TV personality star was raised by her mother, though not much is known about her mother.

Did Dr Simone find her dad?

She embarked on a journey to find her dad but was unsuccessful. However, it was reported by her grandpa that her father, Frank T. Baxter, was last seen near Herman Street in Nashville in early 2016.

Later, he was found dead in April 2016. He was 70 years old. His body was discovered next to the fireplace in a vacant house. His memorial service was held on May 6, 2016. It was also reported that he was a homeless man.

How old is Simone from Married to Medicine?

Dr Simone Whitmore's age is 55 years as of 2022. She celebrates her birthday on 23 February each year. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Educational background

Simone from Married to Medicine attended Spellman College, where she pursued Biology and pre-medicine. She then joined Tennessee State University and completed her bachelor’s degree in Medicine. She finished her residency at Boston Medical Center, Boston University.

Career

She was certified as an obstetrician-gynaecologist in 1999. She worked with Northside Hospital Forsyth and Northside Hospital in Georgia.

The reality TV star is featured in the Bravo Network reality television series, Married to Medicine in 2013. The show focuses on the life of seven women in the Atlanta medical communities as they lead their families, career, and social circles. Four are professional doctors.

Is Dr Simone still married?

A photo of Dr. Simone Whitmore. Photo: Kathy Boos

Source: Getty Images

Yes, she is married to Cecil Whitmore. The duo first met while in college and have been married for more than two decades. The union is blessed with two boys, Mile and Michael Whitmore. The two sons are 20 and 17 years respectively and also appear in the reality TV series.

In October 2017, the reality TV personality filed for divorce from Cecil. She cited decreased affection and unfaithfulness as the main cause.

They separated for a short time in 2017, and Dr Simone Whitmore lived with the children. However, the couple did not move forward with divorce and announced they were going through therapy to work on and save their marriage. They were supported by friends and their fellow colleagues in Married to Medicine.

How much is Dr Simone worth?

As per The Famous Info, her net worth is $3.5 million. She has made a fortune through her career as an obstetrician-gynaecologist, Speaker, and reality TV star.

Dr Simone Whitmore is an American obstetrician-gynaecologist and reality TV personality who has built an unassailable reputation. Aside from that, she is also a social media star with a massive following on Instagram.

