Tommy DeVito’s parents and brother: Meet the quarterback's family

Tommy DeVito is an American quarterback who plays for the New York Giants. His skill, talent, and fame as a humble hometown hero aided his meteoric rise in the NFL. Learn more about Tommy DeVito’s parents and brother, a big part of his support system and guiding force into the football big leagues.

Tommy poses at the 2024 ESPY Awards against a dark background. His parents, Lexy and Tom, pose outdoors. Photo: Kevin Mazur/W+P, @Lexy DeVito (modified by author)

The gridiron player amazed Giants fans as a rookie by starting in more than half of the games played and scoring touchdowns while entertaining them with his signature 'finger purse'. News of Tommy DeVito's 2024 selection to the New York Giant's roster has increased fan interest in his personal and professional life.

Profile summary

Profile Tommy DeVito's father Tommy DeVito's mother Full names Tom DeVito Sr. Alexandra DeVito Gender Male Female Current residence Livingston, New Jersey, United States Livingston, New Jersey, United States Nationality American American Ethnicity White White Eye colour Grey Brown Hair colour Brown Blonde Marital status Married Married Children 2 2 Profession Plumber, entrepreneur Business executive

Who are Tommy DeVito’s parents?

The American was born on 7 August 1998 to Alexandra and Tom Sr in Cedar Grove, Livingston, New Jersey, United States. The couple later had a second son, Maximilian. He grew up in the town where he lives and is celebrated as a local hero. Learn more about his parents below.

Tom DeVito Sr.

The DeVito family patriarch is a third-generation plumber who owns and runs the DeVito Plumbing and Heating, a plumbing service in Valley Road, Montclair, New Jersey, in the United States. Speaking to the New York Post about his profession, he said;

I am the fastest boiler installer you have ever seen. I do all-day boilers in about three hours. I like to do the boilers because that is my signature. I paint my boilers, I take pride in my boilers, and I am just a boiler specialist.

Based on every interview featuring Tommy DeVito's family members, the patriarch stands out as a proud father. He introduced his son to the game at age five, driving the budding player to each football game during his high school days at Don Bosco High School and even later.

The footballer credits his work ethic to his father. In an interview with the New York Post, he acknowledged the admiration he has for his father, saying;

He used to work 100-hour weeks, but he never missed a game. He travelled to every college game I started and was here for every (New York Giants) minicamp session and practice.

Alexandra and Tom Sr pose together during different events. Photo: @Lexy DeVito (modified by author)

Alexandra DeVito

Tommy DeVito's mom, Alexandra, goes by Lexy. Details of her parentage and date of birth are yet to be revealed. However, she celebrates her birthday in February.

Like her husband, Lexy is a New Jersey native. She attended Livingstone High School in the state and has been the vice president of the family company since 1998.

The proud mother often shared her son's achievements on social media. According to Tina Cervasio of FOX 5 NY, she makes her son's merchandise from T-shirts, buttons, gloves, and sweatshirts.

Her support does not end there, as publications report that she handles all his needs outside of football. These needs include food, laundry, and even making his bed.

Speaking to ESPN, the quarterback talked about his living situation and his mother's role in his routine. He lives in his childhood home with his parents, nine miles from the New York Giant's practice facility and stadium. He said:

I do not have to worry about laundry, what I am eating for dinner, chicken cutlets, or what is waiting for me when I get there. My mom still makes my bed. Everything is handled for me. I do not know if I could find a place closer to here than where I live. It takes me 12 minutes to get here.

Does Tom DeVito Sr and Alexandra have another child?

The couple has one more child, Maximilian ‘Max’ DeVito. Like his brother, Maximilian played college football in high school. He played for the Cedar Grove High School Boys' varsity football team and later for the Salve Regina University Seahawks.

Between 2018 and 2022, Tommy DeVito's brother studied at Salve Regina University, pursuing a B.Sc in Financial Management with a minor in Business Administration. At the start of 2022, he enrolled at his alma mater for a Master of Business Administration degree, which he attained in May 2023.

As per his LinkedIn account, he works as a financial advisor trainee at UBS Group AG.

FAQs

Who are Tommy DeVito's parents? His parents are Tom Sr. and Alexander. Does Tommy DeVito have a brother? He has one brother, Maximilian ‘Max’. Are Tommy DeVito's parents Italian? The couple is of Italian descent. What ethnicity is Tommy DeVito? The quarterback is an American of Italian descent. What does the Tommy DeVito family do? The family owns and runs the DeVito Plumbing and Heating company. Are Tommy DeVito and Danny DeVito related? Despite sharing a name, the Giants' quarterback and the Hollywood star are unrelated. What team does Cutlets play for? He plays for the New York Giants. Why do they call him Tommy Cutlets? His nickname is derived from his favourite meal, chicken cutlets. What is Tommy DeVito's height and weight? The American footballer is 6 feet 2 inches (188 centimetres) tall and weighs 210 lbs (95 kilograms).

Through continued support, Tommy DeVito’s parents have provided a launching pad for their son's success. The quarterback started in six games for the Giants in his rookie year and has been retained by the team for the remainder of the season. He remains on the roster as one of the New York Giants' three quarterbacks.

