Katie Taylor's parents and siblings: A look at her family background

Irish professional boxer Katie Taylor is a former undisputed lightweight champion. Katie Taylor’s parents, Bridget and Pete Taylor, played a key role in her rise to stardom, offering strong support alongside her three siblings. Learn more about her family’s role in her success.

Katie Taylor and her mother Bridget in Cardiff, Wales (L). Katie Taylor with her father Pete Taylor in Polivalenta Hall, Bucharest, Romania (R). Sportsfile, Stephen McCarthy (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Katie Taylor comes from a supportive family that played a big role in shaping her boxing career.

that played a big role in shaping her boxing career. The professional boxer has three siblings: Lee, Peter and Sarah .

. Her father was a former light heavyweight boxer.

Katie's brother Peter is a mathematics professor at Dublin City University.

Profile summary

Full name Katie Taylor Gender Female Date of birth 2 July 1986 Age 38 years old (as of June 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland Current residence Connecticut, United States Nationality British Ethnicity Irish Height in inches 5'5'' Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 134 Weight in kilograms 61 Father Pete Taylor Mother Bridget Cranley Siblings Peter, Lee, Sarah Profession Professional boxer, footballer

Meet Katie Taylor's parents

Katie is the youngest of four children of Bridget and Pete Taylor. Taylor's parents played a crucial role in shaping her boxing journey. With deep ties to the sport, they provided the foundation for her success.

Pete Taylor

Katie Taylor with her parents, Pete Taylor, trainer, and mother Bridget during the 2014 European Women's Boxing Championships Finals, Polivalenta Hall, Bucharest, Romania. Photo: Pat Murphy

Peter "Pete" Taylor is an English-born Irish boxing coach and former light heavyweight boxer and trainer. He was born in Leeds, England, and later moved to Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland, where he built his career and family.

Pete Taylor was born in 1965, making him around 60 years old. His parents relocated to Bray to work in amusement arcades, which led to his family's settlement in Ireland.

Pete was a champion light heavyweight boxer in Ireland in 1986, the same year Katie Taylor was born. After moving to Bray, he became an electrician, transitioned into coaching, and became a renowned boxing trainer.

He coached Katie and her older brothers at the local St Fergal’s Boxing Club. Pete has also trained numerous Olympic, World, and European Champions throughout his career.

Pete Taylor during a press conference at The Mansion House, Dublin on 20 March 2023. Photo: Damien Eagers

Katie's father used to train her up until 2015 when the two's professional partnership ceased after his father's separation from her mother. In October, Katie opened up about how her career was affected after the breakup with her dad. She told the Irish Times:

Yeah. It was a tough time for the whole family. It was tough to go into those competitions. I went through a lot of emotions in those times. I don’t know if that’s the reason I lost. But I was going through a hard time in those months.

In 2022, he married Karen Brown, and they now live in Dublin, Ireland. Pete now works as a professional boxing coach with the IBU. He is part of the HYROX training centre and works closely with Colosseum Gym in Dublin.

What happened to Katie Taylor's dad?

Katie Taylor and Pete at The Drum Wembley, ahead of her undisputed lightweight bout against Elizabeth Carabajal, on Saturday night at the OVO Arena Wembley in London, England. Photo: Stephen McCarthy

In June 2018, Pete Taylor was seriously injured when he was shot at his boxing club in Bray, Ireland. One person called Bobby Messett, was killed in the same shooting, and another man, Brian Britton, was also injured. Pete Taylor was shot in the shoulder, and his bullet lodged in his chest, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

On 28 July, during an interview with the Irish Sun, Katie Taylor spoke about the ordeal after her father Pete was shot, saying:

Thank God his life was spared, of course, that day was a very tough day for my family. But once I knew everything was alright, and that he was going to be OK, I was just so relieved. All I can do is just thank God that he is still with us.

Bridget Cranley

Katie Taylor celebrates with her mother Bridget Taylor after defeating Chantelle Cameron in their undisputed super lightweight championship fight at the 3Arena in Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy

Bridget Taylor, born Bridget Cranley, is the mother of boxing champion Katie Taylor. She is Irish and lived in Bray, County Wicklow, where she met Katie’s father, Pete Taylor. Bridget made history as Ireland’s first female boxing judge, breaking barriers in the sport.

Bridget Taylor has always been by her daughter Katie’s side, supporting her through every match, whether big or small. Taylor paid tribute to her mother and the constant support she has given her over the years. On 13 November 2024, while speaking ahead of her rematch with Amanda Serrano, Katie said:

It’s amazing. She’s the biggest support... I have to compose myself. I’m still a small bit emotional

Katie has also credited her mom for raising her and her siblings as Christians, instilling a deep belief that God had a purpose for her life. Speaking to the Irish Times, she noted:

My mam brought us all up as Christians. I grew up knowing that God had a purpose for my life. I always felt that from the start. I was born to box. I knew God had plans for me. That kept me going.

Who are Katie Taylor's siblings?

Katie Taylor with her mother Bridget and sister Sarah at Madison Square Garden in New York, USA. Photo: Stephen McCarthy

The boxing champion grew up alongside three older siblings: a sister, Sarah and two brothers, Lee and Peter, who have been a significant part of her support system. However, her siblings have maintained a discreet lifestyle, focusing on their lives away from the limelight.

In a 2021 interview with the Irish Times, the professional boxer reflected on her siblings’ achievements, stating:

He [Peter] was at Trinity, yeah, but he’s a lecturer at DCU now,” Taylor says. “They’ve all done so well. My sister [Sarah] has a managerial job, and my other brother Lee is working in business as well.

Sarah

Sarah Taylor is Katie Taylor’s older sister, born and raised in Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland. She attended St. Killian’s Community School in Bray, alongside her siblings. She was involved in boxing at an amateur level, but she did not pursue it professionally.

Sarah is frequently seen supporting Katie at her matches. She runs Jazzy Prints, a new business where she designs and sells high-quality wall art. She has also launched the Journey Bible App, which offers users lessons and teachings from the Bible.

Katie Taylor's brother Peter, sister Sarah and mother Bridget at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Photo: Stephen McCarthy

Peter and Lee

Peter and Lee are Katie Taylor’s older brothers. Peter attended Dublin City University, where he later became a mathematics professor. He also graduated with a Master’s in theoretical physics at Cambridge.

Peter has always been a strong supporter of Katie’s career. He is married to Kim Taylor, and they have three daughters.

Unlike Sarah and Peter, Lee has kept a low public profile, and details about his career and personal life remain undisclosed.

FAQs

Who is Katie Taylor? She is a professional boxer and former footballer for Ireland. Where is Katie Taylor from? Katie was born in Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland. How old is Katie Taylor? The British boxer is 38 years old as of June 2025. She was born on 2 July 1986. Who are Katie Taylor's parents? Her parents are Bridget and Pete Taylor. Does Katie Taylor have siblings? The former has three siblings: Peter, Lee, and Sarah. Is Katie Taylor in a relationship? Katie Taylor is currently single and has stated that she is fully focused on her boxing career. What is Katie Taylor's religion? Katie is a devoted Christian. What is Katie Taylor's height? She is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall.

Katie Taylor's parents, Bridget and Pete Taylor, along with her siblings Lee, Peter, and Sarah, have been strong supporters of her boxing journey, with her father coaching her during her early years. She has gone on to become one of the most outstanding Irish athletes of her generation. Katie has won multiple world championships and claimed a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

