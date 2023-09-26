Who is Weslie Fowler? Get to know Allison Holker’s daughter

Weslie Fowler is an American celebrity child. She is known for being the biological daughter of professional dancer and choreographer Allison Holker. Fowler is also the adoptive daughter of the late dancer, actor and producer Stephen “tWitch” Boss. Learn more about the up-and-coming model.

Weslie Fowler with her friend (R) and her posing for a photo in green pants (L). Photo: @allisonholker, @weslierboss on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Weslie Fowler is an up-and-coming model, makeup artist, and stylist. She also loves to dance. However, she often makes fun of herself for not being a great dancer. Fowler loves hip-hop and often uses rap songs as a soundtrack when she posts videos of herself having fun with her friends and family. As a high school student, Fowler plays soccer in her school.

Profile summary

Full name Weslie Renae Fowler “Boss” Gender Female Date of birth 26 May 2008 Age 15 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 4’7’’ Height in centimetres 140 Weight in pounds 82 Weight in kilograms 37 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue Mother Allison Holker Adoptive father Stephen “tWitch” Boss Siblings 2 Relationship status In a relationship Boyfriend Micah Tannenbaum Profession Model, makeup artist, stylist

Weslie Fowler’s biography

Fowler was born in Los Angeles, California, and still lives with her family. Weslie Fowler’s parents are American dancer and choreographer Allison Holker and Stephen Laurel "tWitch" Boss (adoptive father). She has two half-siblings from her mother’s marriage to tWitch, Maddox and Zaia Boss.

Is Weslie tWitch's biological child?

No, Fowler is not the biological daughter of Stephen “tWitch” Boss. The late star of The Ellen DeGeneres Show met Allison Holker, Fowler’s mother, on So You Think You Can Dance when they were contestants in 2010.

They dated briefly, then tied the knot in 2013. When Boss and Holker married, the late celebrity DJ officially adopted Weslie as his daughter. Although not her official name, Weslie has taken on the surname Boss on Instagram. Following her adoptive father’s death, she went on a social media hiatus, only returning to TikTok in February 2023 to say she missed him.

What is Weslie Fowler’s age?

Zaia Boss, Allison Holker, Weslie Fowler, Maddox Laurel Boss, and Stephen "tWitch" Boss attend "Minions: The Rise of Gru" Los Angeles premiere on June 25, 2022. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

She is 15 years old as of 2023. The American Instagram model was born on 26 May 2008. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Why is Weslie Fowler famous?

Fowler rose to fame as the daughter of Allison Holker and the adopted daughter of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, known for his work on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Fowler has amassed a large following on social media, with over 171 thousand followers on Instagram.

Weslie is a burgeoning model who posts her modelling photos on social media. She is also a rising makeup artist and stylist and has done some work with a Los Angeles-based Instagram model.

Fowler is also active on TikTok, where she mostly posts videos of herself and her friends and family and has over 165 thousand followers as of writing. Like her mother and late father tWitch, Fowler loves to dance.

Who is Weslie Fowler dating?

She is in a relationship with Notre Dame High School Micah Tannenbaum. The pair went social media official with a series of TikTok posts on 19 April 2023. He is a point guard for his school’s team and hopes to play basketball in college.

FAQs

When is Weslie Fowler’s birthday? Her birthday is 26 May 2008, and she is 15 years old as of 2023. Where was Weslie Fowler born? She was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, where she lives to date. Who is Weslie Fowler’s father? The identity of her biological father is unknown, except that he was Allison Holker’s former fiancé. Is Weslie tWitch's biological child? No, she is not his biological daughter. tWitch adopted her after he married Fowler’s mother and raised her as his own. Is Weslie Boss Allison's biological daughter? Yes, Weslie is Allison’s biological daughter whom she had before she met tWitch. Who is Weslie Fowler dating? He is in a relationship with Micah Tannenbaum, a high school basketball player.

Weslie Fowler is a burgeoning American Instagram model. She is a celebrity child known for being the daughter of Allison Holker and Stephen “tWitch” Boss. Although still a high school student, she is already trying to build a modelling career as seen from social media.

