Comedian and master of ceremony MC Abbey has said that there is nothing like Christian dressing

Though he has nothing against men wearing earrings and plaiting their hair, he advises Christians to dress presentably

In a chat with Legit.ng, he also spoke about what fashion means to him and his fashion icons, among other issues

Comedian and master of ceremony Abiodun Olopade, aka MC Abbey, has opened up on his style of dressing and his thoughts on how Christians should dress.

In a chat with Legit.ng, he said that his style icons are Pastor Paul Adefarasin and Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo.

MC Abbey looks lovely in his black outfit. Image credit: @abiodun_olopade_official

Source: Instagram

The fashion trend of wearing hats is what he still adopts, and it has become a part of his trademark. He also spoke about the issue he had with an usher in a church because of his hat, among other issues.

Don't focus on outward appearance - Olopade advises

The funnyman advised Christians to dwell more on character than physical looks because not doing so means one is reducing the efficacy of the faith. Speaking on what fashion means to him, he said:

"It is the style that is comfortable, respectable, comfortable, and presentable, irrespective of what one is wearing."

Sharing his take on how a Christian should dress, Olopade, who is the leader of Destiny Ways International, a faith-based ministry, said:

"There is nothing like Christian dressing. When one tries to reduce Christianity to an outward expression, one misses the whole point. When it is outward, it limits the efficacy of our faith. The likeness of Christ is an inward value and expression of character. As a Christian, one is expected to dress comfortably and presentably. The fact that a man plaits his hair doesn't make him an unbeliever. It is an insult to reduce the cross to plaiting of hair. However, exposing one's body is not acceptable."

MC Abbey shares his love for hats

He also spoke about the fashion trend that he has maintained to date, adding that the fashion item once caused an usher to approach him in a church.

"The fashion trend I still rock to date is wearing a hat. I have evolved from different kinds of hats and I now rock the beret. Everyone knows wearing a hat is my signature. When I am doing entertainment, I am on my hat, and even while I do my ministry work, I am still on my hat. It makes me feel good. I was once asked to remove my hat in a church. That is how bad people have reduced the efficacy of our faith, and the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. People take the Bible out of context and build a doctrine out of it."

Speaking further on the fashion item he cannot be caught wearing, the comedian said:

"I can't be caught wearing earrings. It is okay for others to wear it but I can't because it is not part of what I project."

Who are MC Abbey's fashion icons?

For one who loves to look good, MC Abbey considers actor Richard Mofe-Damijo, aka RMD, and the lead pastor of House On The Rock Church, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, as his fashion icon.

"My Nigerian fashion icon that is topmost for me is still RMD. I love his swag and he knows how to make statements with his native, corporate, and casual outfits. This also includes his accessories. The second person is Pastor Adefarasin. There is nothing he wears that does not stand out, and he has the body for it."

