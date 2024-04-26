DJ Cuppy has celebrated her father, billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, and the kind of work he did in her life

The disc jockey penned a short noted to him on X and said that she was raised to be a modern day man

She added that she might be a daughter but the kind of training she got was different from that of a female

Billionaire heiress Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, has shown that she is a daughter that valves home training with a post she put up on X.

The disc jockey shared the kind of training she got from her billionaire business tycoon dad, Femi Otedola, and who he trained her to be.

According to the masters degree holder, her dad raised her to be a modern day man.

DJ Cuppy admits being a daughter

In her message, she noted that though she is a daughter, but the kind of upbringing she got was different from that of a girl.

Fans of DJ Cuppy reacted and used her failed relationship to taunt her for comparing herself to a man.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the shout out DJ Cuppy made to her dad. Here are some of the comments below:

@MindOffNobody:

"Nawa o. How will men survive now that Cuppy will be dragging babes with us?"

@HIBILLIONEAR:

"Raised you to be a man? Who is a man? I am hoping this isn't why you have been having challenges with your relationships. I wish you all the best in all ramifications of life."

@vickio_ii:

"This is great my Queen."

@_DivineSolution:

"Man", like "real man"? Abi my eyes deh pain me?"

@sookietalkss:

"I thought it's your mother who did most of the raising. Well na who get the money them go recognise.'

@wizkidfc_:

"He did a great job i must confess."

@No_to_Mediabill:

"Billionaire daughter and a music star. Grateful heart is the reason why so many people remain successful. I respect you for this gratitude towards your father."

@OHPRIVO:

"Na to find wife for you be that .since you and man no fit stay. How er yu my dear sister ?"

@Miss_Letwin:

"You have a good relationship with your father."

DJ Cuppy goes out in dad's car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that DJ Cuppy had taken one of her father's expensive cars out.

She took to social media to brag about her father's luxury ride. She confessed that she would have fun in the car but her dad was not aware of it.

DJ Cuppy however, tagged her father in the post and said that people should not tell him.

