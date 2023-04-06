Is Alison Victoria married? TV personality’s love life revealed

Alison Victoria is a well-known interior designer, actress and media personality from the United States of America. She has made a name for herself as the pioneer female host of the TV series Kitchen Crashers on the HGTV and DIY networks. Despite her celebrity status, Alison has kept her personal life relatively private, leaving many fans wondering about her relationship status. Is Alison Victoria married?

Interior designer/TV personality Victoria visits "AOL BUILD Speaker Series: Alison Victoria" at AOL Studios In New York in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Source: Getty Images

Alison Victoria is the founder and president of Alison Victoria Interiors, an interior design business. She uses her interior design skills to renovate properties in her hometown, Chicago, through her HGTV series Windy City Rehab.

Who is Alison Victoria?

Victoria was born on 31 October 1981 in Chicago, Illinois, the United States, to Becky Karacostas and the late James Nicholas Gramenos. She grew up alongside her three siblings, Jamie, Nicholas James and Diana Gramenos. Her dad worked as an FBI agent, public defender, and federal judge before he passed away in 2021.

Who is Alison Victoria married to?

Who is Alison Victoria's husband? The interior designer was married to Luke Harding, a well-known businessman who runs an insurance agency. The duo first met through a dating website in 2011. Luke reportedly proposed to her by the Eiffel Tower in Paris, having arranged a midnight picnic in The Drake Hotel's French Room.

After dating for a while, the couple tied the knot in November 2013 in a private wing of the French Room in The Drake Hotel. Only close friends and family members attended the wedding ceremony. They have one child, a daughter. She is yet to share her daughter's details, even though she has posted some of her pictures on her Instagram account.

Is Alison Victoria still married to Luke Harding?

Several rumours have emerged regarding their marriage, with some sources claiming that Allison Victoria divorced Luke in April 2022. However, none of them has come out to deny or accept the rumours about their divorce.

Some sources also allege the rumours could have been due to a misinterpretation of her lawsuit against Donovan Eckhardt since she often addressed him as her work husband. The two were business partners but went their separate ways following an alleged misappropriation of funds.

Additionally, from her social media platforms, it appears the two are no longer together, as she has been sharing photos on her Instagram hanging out with other men. Interestingly, Luke does not appear in any of her Instagram photos.

Alison Victoria's dating history

Who is Alison Victoria's partner? The media personality has been romantically linked to two other men. Here is a look at the men with whom the TV show host has reportedly had romantic relationships.

Michael Marks

Alison has been romantically linked to American professional chef Michael Marks. During her interview with People magazine in 2020, Victoria credited him alongside her family for helping her stay positive when she fell out with Donovan Eckhardt.

In January 2021, the American actress shared a photo of them together as Michael leaned on her back, sparking a debate about whether the two were indeed dating. However, it is unknown if they were dating since they have never been spotted together in public again.

Kenneth Wayne Johnson

Alison was also rumoured to have dated a man named Kenneth Wayne Johnson. In December 2020, she shared a picture on her Instagram account leaning on his shoulder. It is unclear whether the two were close friends or in a relationship.

FAQs

Is Alison Victoria married? Alison appears to have separated from Luke Harding, whom she married in 2013. The two have not been spotted together for a long time. Even though there is no official communication on whether they are divorced, several sources indicate that the two might have divorced in April 2022.

