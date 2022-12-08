Does Josh Groban have a wife? A look at the singer's personal life

Josh Groban is an American singer, songwriter, and actor who is one of the best-selling artists in the USA, having sold over 25 million records worldwide. While the singer is well-known in the entertainment industry, he keeps his personal life private and rarely talks about his relationships. Who is Josh Groban's wife as of 2022, and who has he dated?

Josh attends The 15th Annual CNN Heroes: All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Josh Groban is a multi-platinum recording artist, songwriter, and actor from the United States. He was born in Los Angeles, California, to businessman Jack and schoolteacher Lindy. Despite being best known for his romantic ballads, he also enjoys performing opera and classical songs in Italian, Spanish, and French. In terms of his personal life, the singer has had several relationships in recent years.

Who is Josh Groban's wife?

The actor has never married and does not have a wife. Is Josh Groban dating? Yes, he has been in a few relationships in the past, some of which are publicly known, while others are said to be mere rumours. Here is a brief history of Josh Groban's girlfriends for the past few years.

2003 - 2006: January Jones

January Jones and Josh Groban during the 13th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party Co-hosted by Chopard in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo: Jean-Paul Aussenard

Josh's longest relationship was with January Jones. They started dating in 2003 but split up in 2006. Nonetheless, they agreed to remain friends.

January, like Josh, works in the entertainment industry. The 44-year-old actress is best known for her role as Betty Draper in Mad Men, for which she received two Golden Globe nominations for Best Actress. She has also appeared in movies such as American Wedding, We Are Marshall, Seeking Justice, and X-Men: First Class.

2009: Katy Perry

Katy Perry attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Kempin

Did Katy Perry and Josh Groban date? Yes, after splitting with January, rumours circulated that the actor was dating fellow singer Katy Perry.

Groban replied that the two dated but realized they were better as friends. Katy stated that Josh was one of his close friends and went on to release the hit song The One That Got Away, which was written about Groban.

2009 - 2010: April Bowlby

April Bowlby poses backstage during the Doom Patrol panel at New York Comic Con in New York City. Photo: Craig Barritt

April and Groban allegedly started dating in the fall of 2009 but were rarely seen publicly during their alleged four-month relationship. April Bowlby has appeared in several films and television shows, including Doom Patrol, Father Christmas Is Back, and The War of the Worlds 2021.

2010: Selma Blair

Honoree Selma Blair, the recipient of The Competition Contestant of 2022 award in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Todd Williamson

Selma and Groban were spotted leaving a movie theatre in West Hollywood, California, in 2010, fueling rumours that the two were dating. However, the two were never seen together again.

Selma is an American actress who has appeared in several films and television shows. Storytelling, A Guy Thing, The Fog, In Their Skin, and A Dark Foe are among her other notable film credits.

2012: Michelle Trachtenberg

Michelle Trachtenberg attends The Art Of Elysium's 13th Annual Celebration - Heaven in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

In 2012, the singer was also rumoured to be dating American actress and model Michelle Trachtenberg. Their alleged romance started when they were seen leaving a fancy restaurant together. However, there weren't any other reports of the two being seen together in public after that.

2014 - 2016: Kat Dennings

Kat Dennings and Josh Groban arrive at the 2016 Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Irving Azoff at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills City. Photo: Steve Granitz

Groban and Kat Dennings met through a mutual friend. They made their public appearance at the Carousel of Hope Ball in Beverly Hills, which affirmed that they were dating. However, they ended their relationship later, in 2016, after dating for two years. They are, however, still good friends.

2017 - present: Schuyler Helford

Schuyler Helford and Josh Groban attend the 72nd Annual Tony Awards in New York City. Photo: Larry Busacca

The singer is currently dating Schuyler Helford. Josh Groban's girlfriend is an American actress and writer born in Los Angeles County, California, USA, on 10 March 1991. She is best known for her roles in Call Me Kat, Haunt, and Anger Management.

Josh Groban started dating Schuyler Helford in 2017. They kept their relationship private for a year before making their first public appearance at the 2018 Tony Awards.

FAQs

Who is Josh Groban? He is a singer, songwriter, and actor from the United States best known for his songs You Raise Me Up and To Where You Are. How old is Josh Groban now? The songwriter is 41 years as of 2022. He was born on 27 February 1981. Does Josh Groban have a child? Currently, the American singer has no record of any child born to him. Is josh Groban married? Groban is not married at the moment. However, the singer has been linked to well-known artists and actresses. Who is Josh Groban dating? He is currently dating actress, director, and producer Schuyler Helford. They have been together since 2017. How many times was Josh Groban married? The singer has never married, but he has been in several relationships, mostly with other celebrities in the industry. What is Josh Groban's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor has a net worth of $25 million.

No doubt, many fans are interested in knowing Josh Groban's wife. However, the actor is not married. He is currently dating American actress Schuyler Helford. They started dating in 2017.

