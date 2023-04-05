Does Jenna Ortega have a boyfriend? A look at her relationships

Jenna Ortega is an American actress who became famous for her role as Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series Wednesday. She is also known for starring in the comedy-drama series Jane the V*rgin and the Disney Channel series Stuck in the Middle. Jenna's popularity has raised curiosity about her dating life. Does Jenna Ortega have a boyfriend?

Jenna Ortega attends the world premiere of Netflix's Wednesday at Hollywood Legion Theater on November 16, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

Jenna Ortega debuted her acting career as a child actress and has won multiple awards. She is also known as the Gen Z scream queen after her role as Tara Carpenter in Scream VI. Although her character in Wednesday is torn between Xavier and Tyler, fans have wondered about Jenna's real-life love story. Here is a look at her romantic relationships.

Does Jenna Ortega have a boyfriend?

Who is Jenna Ortega dating? The Wednesday star is single as of 2023. Ortega recently opened up to actor Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert Podcast, saying she is not seeing anyone. She is focusing on her career. She stated,

I was in a relationship for a couple of years but stopped when things got too hectic. If there's one thing I'm going to focus on – which is probably something I need to change – it's gonna be my work.

The famous actress also spoke to Elle on 7 March 2023, saying she isn't dating anyone. She said,

Maybe I am too obsessed with my work, but the idea of relationships stresses me out. And also being that vulnerable with someone and having to get to know someone that well and having someone see you for all that you are.

Jenna Ortega's relationships history

The American actress is rumoured to have been in six relationships as of this writing. She, however, set the record straight when she spoke on the Just Between Us podcast in 2019. She stated,

According to the internet, I dated like six guys, [but I] dated none of them.

Although Jenna keeps her love life under wraps, she has been linked to several guys. Here is a look at the actress's (rumoured) relationship history.

Jenna Ortega and Pete Davidson

Actress Jenna Ortega and comedian Pete Davidsons. Photo: @jennaortega, @petedavidson on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jenna and Pete's came public after she wore a couple's costume with co-star Asher Angel. The two were dressed as Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, who were a couple. Pete and Jenna appeared at the 2023 Kids' Choice Awards. Jenna received the Favourite Female TV Star award, while Davidson presented a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Jenna Ortega and Jacob Sartorius

Jenna Ortega and Jacob Sartorius. Photo: @jennaortega, @jacobsartorius on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jenna and Jacob were rumoured to have dated in 2017 after she appeared in Jacob's Chapstick music video. The American celebrity played his love interest in the video, and fans could not keep calm. The video shows the two enjoying a date and playing carnival games around New York City. They also walk across the Brooklyn Bridge together, eating ice cream. Jacob confirmed they were just friends. In an interview with J-14, he said:

We're really good friends, and she's really nice. It was really fun to film that video. She's really nice, so we had good chemistry on camera and off.

Jenna Ortega and Asher Angel

Jenna Ortega and Asher Angel attend Just Jared's 7th Annual Halloween Party at Goya Studios on October 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Rumours of the two dating started in October 2018. This was after the Disney channel co-stars showed up to Just Jared's 7th Annual Halloween Party together. They were dressed as Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson in the lollipop picture. The two were also spotted together at a fashion show, after which the young actor posted a video on his Insta story, writing "this one" followed by a love emoji,

The young stars also attended the Venom movie premiere together, where they posed on the red carpet in all-black. Neither Jenna nor Asher has ever confirmed or denied the relationship rumours.

Jenna Ortega and Isaak Presley

Isaak Presley was rumoured to be Jenna Ortega's boyfriend between February 2016 and July 2018. The two appeared together in the Disney series Stuck in the Middle, where Isaak played her big brother Ethan. The two have remained friends.

Is Jenna Ortega single?

Yes, the Stuck in the Middle actress is single as of 2023. She is concentrating on her acting career at the moment. Is Jenna Ortega married? The talented actress is not married. She is also not dating anyone at the moment.

Is Jenna Ortega straight?

Although the popular actress has been previously linked romantically to men, there has been curiosity about her sexual orientation. The rumours started after she appeared in The Fallout in 2021. Her character Vada Cavell becomes close to Maddie Ziegler's character, Mia, as they hide in a toilet during a shooting at the school. They end up kissing and eventually become intim*te.

The actress later stated in an interview with Gayety that the character Wednesday Addams is a gay icon.

I think because she's a badass. She's cool and has a nice sense of style, but she embraces her differences and isn't out to please anybody. I feel like that's a really, really powerful thing to see. I feel like people want to see powerful women with powerful women.

Jenna has never addressed the rumours, but she is vocal about the rights of the LGBT community. She has supported the community since 13, when she became an advocate for Pride over Prejudice on 21 July 2020.

Does Jenna Ortega have a boyfriend? Jenn Ortega is a fast-rising actress who became famous after featuring in the Netflix series Wednesday. Since rising to fame, there have been several rumours about her relationships. Although she likes keeping her relationships private, Jenna has opened up about being single in 2023.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Ashanti's boyfriend timeline. Ashanti is an American R&B singer and actress who has won several awards. She became famous in the 2000s when she dropped hits such as Body on Me, Foolish, Rock Wit U and Down 4 U. Many people have been interested in her love life. Who is Ashanti's boyfriend, and who has she dated over the years?

Ashanti has collaborated with top musicians in the industry, such as Fat Joe and Ja Rule. Her biggest collaborations were Ja Rule's Always on Time and Fat Joe's What's Luv? She has also featured in several movies, including Coach Carter, John Tucker Must Die and Stuck. The singer has dated several people, including music stars and here is a look at her boyfriend's timeline.

Source: Legit.ng