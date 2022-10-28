Anneliese Judge’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows

Anneliese Judge is an American actress, model and social media personality. She came into the limelight portraying Annie Sullivan in the television series Sweet Magnolias. The actress started acting in 2021 and has won the hearts of many due to her incredible acting skills.

Anneliese Judge is a model and boasts a considerable following on various social media platforms. She is an animal lover, especially cats. She has a cat pet called Jack-jack. What else is known about her?

Profile summary

Full name Anneliese Caroline Judge Gender Female Date of birth 17 December 2001 Age 20 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Pinehurst, North Carolina, United States of America Current residence West End, North Carolina, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6'' Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Andrea Judge Father Mike Judge Siblings 1 Relationship status Single College University of North Carolina Greensboro Profession Model, actress, social media influencer Instagram @anneliesecjudge TikTok @anneliesecjudge

Anneliese Judge’s biography

She was born on 17 December 2001 in Pinehurst, North Carolina, United States of America. Anneliese Judge’s parents are Andrea (mother) and Mike (father). The actress has a younger brother, William Judge, who she frequently posts on her Instagram. The actress is an American national of white ethnicity.

Where does Anneliese Judge go to college?

She is studying at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, pursuing a course in International Business and Marketing. She joined the institution on 18 August 2020.

How old is Anneliese Judge?

The American actress is 20 years old as of 2022. When is Anneliese Judge’s birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 17 December. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Why is Anneliese Judge famous?

She is an actress, model and social media sensation. Anneliese took her training in acting at in-STUDIO. She made her television debut in 2021 when she appeared as Audrey in a short movie, Untitled Sam Ashby Film. She is represented by Luber Roklin Entertainment, a talent agency in Los Angeles, California.

She came into the limelight when she played the role of Annie Sullivan in the television series Sweet Magnolias, where she stars alongside Carson Rowland, Sam Ashby, Chris Medlin, Logan Allen and others.

Anneliese Judge’s movies and TV shows

Here are her movies and TV shows, according to IMDb.

Untitled Sam Ashby Film (2021) – Audrey

(2021) – Audrey Where is Rose (2021) – Jessica Waters

(2021) – Jessica Waters Sweet Magnolias (2020-2022) – Annie Sullivan

She usually shares her modelling shots on her Instagram page. She likes going to photography sessions and shares her photos on social media. The model has garnered over 109 thousand followers on her Instagram at the time of writing.

She is also popular on TikTok, with over 163 thousand followers. She shares challenges, lip-syncs, and dance and food-related videos.

How tall is Anneliese Judge?

She is 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 121 pounds (55kg).

Anneliese Judge’s fast facts

Anneliese Judge is an American model, internet sensation and actress who came into the limelight after appearing in the television series Sweet Magnolias as Annie Sullivan. She is an international business and marketing student at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

