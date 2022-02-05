Coco Arquette’s biography: who is Courteney cox’s daughter?

Coco Arquette is a young American actress and social media celebrity famous for starring in the movie Just Before I Go as Vickie and Albert’s daughter. She is also known for being the daughter of actress Courteney Cox and David Arquette.

Like her parents, who are celebrated actors, Coco chose to pursue a career in acting, making her debut when she was only 10. She already has a few movie and TV series credits under her belt. Learn more details about her career and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name : Coco Arquette

: Coco Arquette Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 13 June 2004

: 13 June 2004 Age : 17 years old (as of February 2022)

: 17 years old (as of February 2022) Zodiac sign : Gemini

: Gemini Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, USA

: Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence : Los Angeles, California, USA

: Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’6”

: 5’6” Height in centimetres : 167

: 167 Weight in pounds : 121

: 121 Weight in kilograms : 55

: 55 Body measurements in inches : 33-24-34

: 33-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres : 85-63-87

: 85-63-87 Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Mother : Courteney Cox

: Courteney Cox Father : David Arquette

: David Arquette Relationship status : Single

: Single Profession : Actress and social media personality

: Actress and social media personality Net worth: $310 thousand

Coco Arquette’s biography

She was born to her celebrity parents, Courteney Cox and David, in Los Angeles, California, USA. Coco is the only child of the couple who divorced in 2013 when she was 6 years old. Her parents are prominent Hollywood actors.

What is Coco Arquette real name?

The young actress was born Coco Riley Arquette.

How old is Coco Arquette?

Coco Arquette’s age is 17 years as of February 2022.

When is Coco Arquette’s birthday? She marks her birthday on 13 June every year. Her birth sign is Gemini.

What is Coco Arquette’s nationality?

The Celebrity kid is an American of white ethnicity.

Why is Coco Arquette famous?

Courteney Cox’s daughter is an upcoming actress and social media celebrity. Coco is also famous for being the daughter of prominent American actors David Arquette and Courteney Cox.

She made her acting debut in 2014 when she portrayed Vickie and Albert’s daughter in the movie Just Before I Go. The young actress has also starred in other films and TV series, including:

UNICEF: Imagine (2014) as herself

(2014) as herself You Cannot Kill David Arquette (2020) as herself

(2020) as herself Entertainment Tonight (2017-2021) as herself

Can Coco Arquette sing?

Besides acting, the young entertainer can also sing. In a video shared by her mom on Instagram, she showed her singing prowess when she sang Adele’s song Chasing Pavements.

How much is Coco Arquette’s net worth?

According to Worthy Celebs, an unverified source, the budding actress has an estimated net worth of $310 thousand. She gets substantial income from acting career and social media, where she has a significant following.

Is Coco Arquette dating?

She is single. Courteney Cox’s daughter is still a student and focusing on her studies and career. Furthermore, she has not given any clue on whether she intends to date anyone.

What is Coco Arquette’s height and weight?

The budding entertainer stands at 5 feet and 6 inches (167 cm) tall and weighs approximately 121 pounds (55 kg). Her bust, waist and hips are 33-24-34 inches (85-63-87). She has a slim body type.

Is Jennifer Aniston the godmother of Courteney Cox’s daughter?

Yes, she is. Jennifer Aniston, a well-known American actress, was named Coco’s godmother in 2004.

Is Coco Courteney Cox's real daughter?

Yes. Courteney Cox shares her daughter with her ex-partner David. She is the only child and daughter of the former couple.

David, on the other hand, has two more children. The names of David Arquette's other kids are Charlie West and Augustus Alexis.

Social media presence

The young actress is active on Instagram, where she has more than 300k followers. She regularly posts pictures and videos on the platform, updating her audience about her lifestyle.

Coco Arquette is a young and fast-rising entertainer. She is making headways in the acting industry while also gaining immense popularity on social media.

