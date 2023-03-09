11 facts about Robert James Ritchie Jr, singer Kid Rock’s son

Robert James Ritchie Jr. is an American celebrity child born to the famous American songwriter, singer, and rapper Kid Rock. Like his father, Robert Jr. is a singer and entrepreneur known for his single, Exstacy.

Robert "Kid Rock" Ritchie and Robert Ritchie Jr. attends the 56th Annual NAACP Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner at Cobo Hall in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Monica Morgan

Source: Getty Images

Kid Rock is a self-taught musician specializing in metal, country, hip-hop and rock music. He has released several albums, including The Polyfuze Method and Early Mornin' Stoned Pimp. Robert James Ritchie Jr. is his only son from his previous relationship with Kelley South Russell.

11 facts about Robert James Ritchie Jr.

Robert James Ritchie Jr. is a social media star widely recognized as the son of the famous rap star Kid Rock. Here are the top 11 interesting facts you probably didn't know about him.

1. He was raised by a single father

Richie Jr. was raised single-handedly by his father, Kid Rock, unlike many children. The star had a difficult childhood as his parents split up when he was only 7. His father won the custody battle over him after discovering that one of Ritchie's siblings was not his biological child. The court granted Kid Rock full custody of his son while Robert James Ritchie Jr.'s mother was ordered to pay $25 per week in child support.

2. His mother was his father's classmate

The celebrity's mother was an African-American woman named Kelley South Russell who was Kid Rock's classmate. They dated for a decade before she became pregnant. According to an ABC News report, Russell had a substance abuse problem, and many a times, she was violent to her family.

3. His birth year is 1993

Kid Rock's son's age has attracted many people's attention considering that he is currently married with a child. How old is Ritchie? Robert James Ritchie Jr.'s age is 29 years as of 2023. He was born on 14 June 1993 to his parents, Kid Rock and Kelly South.

4. He is an American descent

Richie James is an American national because his parents originates from the United States of America. His father, Kid Rock, was born in Romeo, Michigan, USA. He often brags about getting his heritage from Detroit.

5. He is a college graduate

Because of their fame, many celebrity kids find it challenging to make it through school on time. However, this is not the case for the Robert James Ritchie Jr. He is a graduate of Belmont University in Nashville, a fact that his father is very proud of.

6. He is an aspiring singer

Robert James Jr. is passionate about singing and music like his well-known rock star father. He is constantly inspired by the famous musicians Jackie Wilson and Bruno Mars. He released his debut single in 2018, Exstacy. He also made a collaboration with his dad in 2022.

7. He is a married man

The upcoming rock star is happily married to his high school sweetheart Marisa Trovato. The couple tied the knot on 2 October 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee, after which they shared their wedding photos on various social media platforms.

8. He is a young father

Robert James Ritchie Jr. has a daughter by the name of Skye who was born in 2014. Robert became a dad in his early 20 making his father a grandfather at the age of 43 years. Skye is nine years old now, and she is well-loved by his parents, as seen in Robert James Ritchie Jr.'s wedding photos.

9. He is a football fanatic

The father of one and a son to the famous rock star Kid Rock is a big football fan. Robert James is a big Detroit Lions fan. He has often posted several pictures of him and his daughter Skye in full Detroit Lions regalia on various social media handles. His love of the Detroit Lions may come from his father hailing from there.

10. He values his privacy

Unlike his father, Richie maintain a high degree of confidentiality regarding some aspects of his life. Even though many are asking what Robert James Ritchie Jr.'s net worth is, the question has hit rock bottom. Generally, Richie has not disclosed any information concerning his net worth to the public. However, it is public knowledge that he comes from a wealthy family, making him among the rich celebrity sons.

11. He is tall

Robert is slightly taller than his father. He stands 6 feet 1 inch tall or 183 centimetres tall. He weighs around 185 pounds or 84 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Robert James Ritchie Jr.? He is a famous American celebrity child. His father is Kid Rock, an American singer, songwriter and rapper. What is Robert James Ritchie Jr.'s nationality? He is an American national born in the United States. How old is Robert James Ritchie Jr.? As of March 2023, the singer's child is 29 years. He was born on 14 June 1993. Is Robert James Ritchie Jr married? He is happily married to his high school sweetheart Marisa Trovato. They have a daughter by the name of Skye. What is Kid Rock's son doing now? According to his Instagram bio, he is an artist and gamer. He is also the founder of Skullfeather a clothing brand that sells various premium outfits. Who is Robert James Ritchie's mother? His mothers name is Kelley South Russell who had a substance abuse problem, and many a time, she was very violent to her family. How tall is Robert James Ritchie Jr.? He stands 6 feet 1 inch tall or 183 centimetres tall.

Robert James Ritchie Jr. is a rising music star and a celebrity son of the famous rock star Kid Rock. As a celebrity son, Ritchie has made his father proud with numerous achievements, including being a college graduate. He has also tailored his path by getting a regular job even as he pursues his music career under his father's umbrella. Ritchie is also a proud father of one and is happily married to his high school sweetheart, Marisa Trovato.

