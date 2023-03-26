Is Michael Strahan gay? His relationship history revealed

Michael Strahan is a former American defensive football player, journalist, author and television personality. He is well known for co-hosting ABC's Good Morning America show. He is also been a football analyst on Fox NFL Sunday show. Following the accusations of being gay by his wife, his fans have been left to wonder, is Michael Strahan gay?

GOOD MORNING AMERICA Show coverage of Good Morning America on ABC. Photo: Michael Le Brecht II

Source: Getty Images

Michael Strahan was born on 12 November 1971 to his parents, Louise (Traylor) Strahan and Gene Willie Strahan Sr. The former football star spent 15 years with the National Football League's New York Giants. Even though he has been considered gay, the NFL star has been married twice and dated several women.

Full name Michael Anthony Strahan Nickname Bob Gender Male Date of birth 21 November 1971 Age 51 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Houston, Texas, United States Current residence New York City, New York, US Nationality American Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'5" Height in centimetres 196 Weight in pounds 262 Weight in kilograms 116 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Gene Willie Strahan Sr. Mother Louise Strahan Siblings 5 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Kayla Quick High school Westbury High School University Texas Southern University Profession Journalist, football analyst, TV personality, author, NFL player Instagram @michaelstrahan Twitter YouTube Michael Strahan Facebook

Is Michael Strahan gay?

Michael's fans suspected him of being gay following the accusations of his second wife, Jean Muggli, during the divorce court proceedings in 2006. Jean said Michael committed adultery with Dr Ian Smith, popularly known for hosting a healthy talk show, The Doctors. She also said Strahan had stayed in Ian Smith's one-bedroom apartment.

In 2012, the NFL star denied being gay in an interview with Bryant Gumbel on HBO's Real Sports. He stated:

I think early on, when you're reading all these things in the paper that aren't true — I'm not an adulterer. I'm not gay. I mean, I didn't beat anybody.

Ian Smith also denied being in a romantic relationship with Michael. He said he was married and couldn't have a relationship with Strahan.

The other factor contributing to the questions about Michael Strahan's sexuality is his public support of the LGBTQ+ community. For instance, he supported Human Rights Campaigns for New Yorkers for Marriage Equality. Additionally, he advocated for gay inclusion in the National Football League. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in 2013, the football analyst said he wished there would be a gay player in the league.

History of Michael Strahan's relationships

The NFL star has been married twice, engaged once and dated several women. Here is a closer look at the TV personality's romantic life and the women he has been linked with.

Wanda Hutchins (1992-1996)

Photo: @wandafulhomedesigns, @michaelstrahan on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Wanda was the first wife of a TV reality star. She is an American businesswoman who owns Wondaful Home Designs. The two met in Germany at a match. They started dating in 1990 and tied the knot after two years.

The couple welcomed their daughter Tanita Strahan in 1992 and their son, Michael Antony Jr, in 1995. However, their marriage did not last long, as they divorced in 1996. Wanda stated that getting into marriage at a young age was the reason behind their failed marriage. The two remain friends while co-parenting their children. They ended their marriage amicably.

Jean Muggli (1999-2006)

Photo: @Jean Muggli Strahan, @Michael Strahan on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The TV personality married his second wife, Jean Muggli, in 1999, three years after divorcing Wanda Hutchins. The duo first met at a spa. In December 2004, the couple became parents to twin daughters, Isabella and Sophia Strahan.

In 2006, the two settled for divorce after several court hearings. Strahan contemplated filing for divorce first, but Jean was the first to reach the courts. Michael discovered that Jean had withdrawn $3.3 million from his bank account, and when he confronted her about it, it resulted in chaos.

On the other hand, Jean accused him of being abusive, adulterer and neglectful. The NFL star denied the allegations, citing,

I would never physically or psychologically harm any of my loved ones, especially my wife. That's simply not the man I am. I will continue to respect Jean's privacy and not contribute to a public spectacle of a highly private matter.

Jean received $15 million as a divorce settlement and $18,000 monthly child support following the divorce. Strahan appealed the ruling in March 2007, and therefore, the court ordered the two to auction their Montclair, New Jersey mansion and the monies received to be shared equally between them. The villa had a market value of $3.6 million.

Jean was given primary custody of the children. However, in 2020, Michael accused Jean of abusing their teenage daughters. The court dismissed the claims with prejudice after reaching an agreement and a custody deal where both would see their children for a week.

Stefani Vara (2006-2007)

Stefani Vara attends Kia STYLE360 Hosts Raul Penaranda Spring 2017 Momentum Fashion Show in New York City. Photo: Thomas Concordia

Source: Getty Images

When Michael was undergoing a divorce case with his second wife, Jean Muggli, he started dating Stefani Vara in 2006. However, they broke up a year later, in 2007.

Nicole Mitchell Murphy (2007-2014)

Nicole Murphy and Michael Strahan attend DIRECTV Super Saturday Night, Featuring Special Guest Justin Timberlake & Co-Hosted By Mark Cuban's AXS TV in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Neilson Barnard

Source: Getty Images

After two divorces, the television personality started dating comedian Eddie Murphy's ex, Nicole Mitchell. He dated Nicole for two years before getting engaged to her in 2009. Their relationship lasted for seven years, as they parted ways in August 2014.

It was alleged that the reason behind their split was distance and their work schedule. It is also believed that the duo had split before August, but Nicole decided to publicize it on August 2014 after discovering that Strahan was dating another woman.

Marianna Hewitt (2014)

Photo: @michaelstrahan, @marianna_hewitt on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Michael is said to have also dated make-up blogger Marianna Hewitt. The two met in 2014. They were spotted arriving at Mercer Hotel together. Their relationship did not last long, as they went their separate ways the same year.

Who is Michael Strahan's partner now?

Michael Strahan with 2 daughters and girlfriend Kayla Quick at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the Queens borough of New York City. Photo: BBD

Source: Getty Images

The former NFL player is believed to be dating Kayla Quick. The two first met at a bar in Port Charlotte. Kayla was a waitress at that point. The two started dating in 2016 and have been spotted in several places together. They have been dating for more than five years.

Kayla Quick has been in legal trouble before, drawing negative attention from people. For instance, at 14, Kayla was charged with disorderly conduct. In addition, she was arrested by Charlotte County Sheriff's office in 2005 for grand theft after her boyfriend broke into her grandmother's house and stole jewellery worth $6,000.

Does Michael Strahan have a boyfriend?

Michael is currently presumed to be dating Kayla Quick. He has never had a boyfriend, as he has only dated women.

Is Michael Strahan gay? No, he is not. Michael had been in several relationships with women, but he has never been seen dating a man. Additionally, he denied the rumours of being gay. He is currently in a relationship with Kayla Quick.

