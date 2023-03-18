Get to know former Jo Koy’s wife, Angie King, aka Nura Luca

Who is former Jo Koy's wife? The stand-up comedian was previously married to Angie King, popularly known by her stage name, Nura Luca. Angie is a singer, songwriter and entrepreneur known for her hit songs such as You Hold Me and She Loves to Truck.

Photo: @mother.king, @jokoy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Angie King is a well-known musician who came into the spotlight following her romantic relationship with Joseph Glenn Herbert, popularly known by his stage name Jo Koy. Her ex-husband is famous for being part of the panellist on E!'s late-night show, Chelsea Lately.

Profile summary

Full name Angie King Nickname Nura Luca Gender Female Date of birth 28 May 1979 Age 43 years old (as of March 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Philippines Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Filipino-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father David A King Mother Tessie King Siblings 1 Children 1 Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Jo Koy Profession Singer, songwriter, entrepreneur Net worth $1 million

Angie King's biography

The entrepreneur was born in the Philippines and later relocated to the United States with her family. It is alleged that the family had moved to Saudi Arabia briefly before relocating to the USA. She is a Filipino-American citizen of Filipino-English ancestry.

Angie is the daughter of David A. King Sr. and Tessie King. Her father was in the US Navy around the end of World War II. He was also a professional opera musician. Angie's father died in July 2018.

The Filipino-American singer was raised alongside her brother David. He is married to Janea, and together they sired a daughter called Natalie Rose. Angie also has three half-siblings, two sisters, Danielle Bush and Cindi King Tuning and a brother Michael King.

What is Angie King's age?

The singer is 43 years old as of 2023. She was born on 28 May 1979. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Why is Angie King famous?

Angie King, Jo Koy's ex-wife is a singer, songwriter and entrepreneur. She developed a passion for music at a tender age, inspired by her father, an opera singer. She made her professional debut in music in 2019 when she was around 40 years.

In 2020, she released her debut album, Pipe Dream, and later in the same year, she launched a collaborative single, Mediatrix. On 22 February 2022, the singer released a single called Love Spell.

Angie is also an entrepreneur. She co-runs a clothing line, Mexican U.F.O., alongside her former boyfriend, Gino Perez.

What is Angie King's net worth?

Jo Koy's ex-wife has an alleged net worth of $1 million. She primarily earns her income from her career as a singer and entrepreneur.

Is Angie King still married?

No, she is currently single. She was previously married to Jo Koy. Her ex-husband is widely known as a stand-up comedian. He is known for his Netflix show, Comin' In Hot.

Angie King and Jo Koy began dating in the early 2000s when Jo's career kicked off. They exchanged their wedding vows in February 2003 in a private ceremony in Nevada, United States. Together with her ex-husband, Nura Luca has a son, Joseph Herbert Jr., who was born on 21 April 2003. He occasionally appears in his father's shows.

The couple divorced in 2013, and they both took custody of their son. Angie and Jo have remained best friends since then. On Jo Koy's 50th birthday, Angie posted a photo of them with their son, wishing him a happy birthday. In addition, Angie stayed with her ex-husband during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown. They uploaded skits created together during the period.

Jo Koy is known to have dated a fellow comedian Chelsea Handler. They began dating in 2021 and separated in 2022. Angie King was also in a previous relationship with Gino Perez, an artist and singer.

Fast facts about Angie King

Who is Angie King? She is a singer, songwriter and entrepreneur. What is Angie King's nationality? She is a Filipino-American citizen. How old is Angie King? She is 43 years old as of March 2023. When is Angie King's birthday? The actress marks her birthday on 28 May. What is Angie King's worth? She has an alleged net worth of $1 million. Who is Angie King's husband? She is presumed to be single. She was previously married to an American standup comedian, Jo Koy, from 2003 to 2013. Who is Angie King's brother? The Filipino-American entrepreneur has a brother called David King Jr. Where does Angie King live? She currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Angie King, aka Nura Luca, is an entrepreneur and singer, having released songs such as You Hold Me, She Loves to Truck and Love Spell. She rose to stardom when she became Jo Koy's wife in 2003. However, they divorced in 2013. She is a mother of one child.

Source: Legit.ng