Nigeria Successfully Repays Some Loans Collected From IMF, China, France, Japan, Germany, Others
- New data from the DMO shows that in six months, Nigeria has made partial repayments on loans
- These repayments were made to financial institutions, including the International Monetary Fund and various countries
- Despite these payments, Nigeria still faces a substantial debt burden, now exceeding N130 trillion following recent borrowings
The Nigerian government spent over $2.24 billion of revenue to service matured external debts between January and June 2024.
This is according to data obtained from the Debt Management Office and analysed by Legit.ng.
A breakdown of the figures shows that in the first quarter of 2024 (January to March), the Nigerian government spent $1.12 billion to service debts owed to various foreign entities.
In the second quarter of 2024 (April to June), another $1.12 billion of government revenue was used to repay debts owed to countries and financial institutions such as the World Bank and the IMF.
Legit.ng observed that interest and service fees alone are the major reasons Nigeria's debt servicing is high.
In the first quarter, the total interest payment and service fee costs were $228.67 million and $53.87 million, respectively.
While in the second quarter, the interest payment increased to $403.68 million, and the service fee stood at $25.968 million.
Nigeria's debt in a snapshot
In the first quarter, the DMO revealed that the highest amount paid to service debt was for multilateral loans, which totalled $634.39 million, followed by commercial loans($282.56 million($282.56 million) and bilateral, which was $197.43 million.
Multilateral loans are funds borrowed from lenders such as the World Bank, IMF, and African Development Bank (AFDB).
A breakdown of the $634.39 million debt repayment shows:
- International Monetary Fund: $409.35 million
- African Development Bank: $9.09 million
- Int'l Fund for Agricultural Development: $3.92 million
- African Development Fund: $8.24 million
- International Development Association: $196.18 million
- European Development Fund: $1.06 million
- Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa: $0.21 million
- Islamic Development Bank: $6.35 million
Bilateral loans are funds that Nigeria borrowed from other countries.
Here is a breakdown of the payments made to countries that lent Nigeria funds for due debt in the first quarter of 2024.
- China: $180.55 million
- India: $3.98 million
- France $860,162
- Germany: $12.02 million
Snapshot of Nigeria's second quarter loan repayment
DMO revealed that in the second quarter, the highest debt service payment made by the Nigerian government was to multilateral creditors, which stood at $672.01 million.
- International Monetary Fund: $404.24 million
- International Development Association: $131.80 million
- African Development Bank: $104.82 million
- International Bank for Reconstruction and Development: $11.02 million
- African Development Fund: $9.90 million
- Islamic Development Bank: $5.62 million
- European Development Fund: $1.62 million
- International Fund for Agricultural Development: $1.99 million
- Africa Growing Together Fund: $1.01 million
For countries, a total of $43.92 million was used to service debt to 3 countries, and they are:
- Japan: $0.34 million
- Germany: $12.05 million
- France: $31.54 million
No payment was made to China and Japan in the second quarter 2024.
Other breakdowns show that commercial loans' debt service repayment gulped $404.45 million while matured Eurobondrepayment to investors stood at $293.73 million.
The good news is that Nigeria is not defaulting on its debts collected over the years.
Nigeria pays off debt to airlines
In a similar development, Legit.ng earlier reported that after years of back and forth, the federal government has repaid airlines 98% of their delayed funds in the country.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) confirmed the development, which has called for the final clearance of the remaining 2%.
The IATA believes the remaining amount is still substantial and hopes a solution can be found soon.
