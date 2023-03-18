Max Shifrin’s biography: what is known about Sara Haines’ husband?

Max Shifrin is an experienced lawyer from the United States of America. He is well-recognized as Sara Haines' husband. His wife is a famous American television host, journalist, writer, and producer best known for hosting ABC daytime talk shows, The View, GMA 3: Strahan, Sara and Keke, and The Chase.

Max Shifrin is a skilled advocate with a track record of successful results at every dispute phase on the pleadings, discovery, trial, and appeal. He, however, came into the limelight following his relationship with Sara Haines. He and Sara have been since 22 November 2014. They have three children.

Full name Maximillian S. Shifrin Gender Male Date of birth 18 January 1983 Age 40 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth United States Current residence Brooklyn, New York, US Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 163 Weight in kilograms 74 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Wife Sara Haines Children 3 Education University of Connecticut, Brooklyn Law School Profession Lawyer Net worth $7 million

Max Shifrin’s biography

The celebrity husband was born Maximillian S. Shifrin in United States, and he currently resides in Brooklyn, New York, United States. His parents emigrated from the former Soviet Union. He has a brother named Eugene.

After completing his high school education, he enrolled at the University of Connecticut in 2005 and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in History and Political Science in 2005. He also attended Brooklyn Law School from the year 2007 to the year 2010.

What is Max Shifrin’s age?

The American lawyer is 40 years old as of 2023. When was Max Shifrin born? He was born on 18 January 1983. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

What does Max Shifrin do for a living?

Sara Haines’ husband is a professional lawyer who has worked for large institutions, small businesses, and individual clients across various industries. According to his LinkedIn profile, he currently works as a commercial litigation partner at the law firm BakerHostetler, where he resolves complex commercial disputes for global clients. He has held the position since 2014.

He previously worked as an associate at Fried Frank from January 2011 to June 2010 and at Storch Amini PC, where he served for one year and three months. He also worked as a student prosecutor at the United States Attorney's Office from Aug 2009 to June 2010. Before that, he worked as a legal intern at the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

Max is also skilled in various appeals, including civil litigation, legal research, legal writing, and criminal law.

What is Max Shifrin’s net worth?

According to Popular Bio, the professional American lawyer has an alleged net worth of $1 million. His primary source of income is his career as a lawyer.

Sara Haines and Max Shifrin’s relationship

The duo first met each other through a dating site, OkCupid. They have been married for over eight years since they tied the knot on 22 November 2014. Sara and Max Shifrin’s wedding ceremony was held in The Bahamas.

Together, they have three children, two sons named Alec Richard, born on 5 March 2016, and Caleb Joseph, born on 26 June 2019, and a daughter named Sandra Grace, born on 23 December 2017.

Max’s wife is an American TV host and journalist. She is well recognized as a co-host of the ABC daytime talk shows The View, GMA 3: Strahan, Sara and Keke, and The Chase. She formerly worked as a correspondent on Today, ABC News, and Good Morning America.

What is Max Shifrin’s height?

The American advocate stands at 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres. He weighs approximately 163 pounds or 74 kilograms.

Fast facts about Max Shifrin

Who is Sara Haines married to? The American journalist has been married to Max Shifrin, an experienced lawyer, for over eight years. How old is Max Shifrin? He is 40 years old as of 2023. He was born on 18 January 1983. What is Max Shifrin’s nationality? He is an American national. Where does Max Shifrin live? The American advocate resides with his family in Brooklyn, New York, United States. What is Max Shifrin’s net worth? He has an estimated net worth of $7 million. Is Sara Haines still married? Yes, Max and Sara are still together. Does Max Shifrin have children? Yes, he has three children, two sons named Alec Richard and Caleb Joseph and a daughter named Sandra Grace.

Max Shifrin is an experienced lawyer from the United States of America. He is widely known for being Sara Haines' husband. His wife is a famous American television host and journalist. He and Sara have been married for over eight years, and they have three children.

