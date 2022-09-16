Tiffany Orlovsky’s biography: who is Dan Orlovsky’s wife?

Tiffany Orlovsky is a well-known celebrity wife of the former American football quarterback, Dan Orlovsky. Her marriage with the NFL sportsman has lasted for over a decade. Her husband played for teams such as Indianapolis Colts, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Judging from her Instagram photos, Tiffany Orlovsky loves spending time with her family and relatives. She also enjoys being on vacation with her husband and kids. Her spouse is currently an Entertainment and Sports Programming Network (ESPN) analyst.

Profile summary

Birth name Tiffany Ann Lesher Popular as Tiffany Lesher Orlovsky Gender Female Date of birth 14 March 1983 Age 39 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth United States of America Current residence Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’1’’ Height in centimetres 155 Weight in pounds 105 Weight in kilograms 48 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Father Kevin Lesher Mother Ellen Lesher Siblings 2 Relationship status Married Spouse Dan Orlovsky Children 4 School Plymouth Meeting High School Profession Unknown Net worth $1 million – $5 million

Tiffany Orlovsky’s bio

Where is Tiffany Orlovsky from? The celebrity wife hails from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. She was raised there with her two siblings, Shaun and Brian Lesher. Her brother, Shaun, works as a restaurant manager.

What is Tiffany Orlovsky’s maiden name? She was born Tiffany Ann Lesher. Her mother is Ellen Lesher, while her father is Kevin Lesher. The American celebrity wife attended Plymouth Meeting High School in Pennsylvania, USA.

How old is Tiffany Orlovsky?

Dan Orlovsky’s wife is 39 years as of September 2022. She celebrates her birthday on 14 March. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Why is Tiffany Orlovsky famous?

She came into the limelight after marrying Dan Orlovsky, a former American football quarterback. She is also active on Instagram, with many pictures of herself, her husband, kids, friends, and relatives.

What is Tiffany Orlovsky’s net worth?

Tiffany has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. However, this piece of information is not verified, therefore, unreliable. Tiffany Orlovsky’s spouse, on the other hand, has a net worth of $5 million. He made most of his earnings from his ten-year stint with the Philadelphia 76ers. He also makes a fortune from his career at ESPN, earning an annual salary of around $50,000.

How did Dan and Tiffany Orlovsky meet?

Dan and Tiffany Orlovsky met at Jeff Fox’s wedding, a mutual friend. They started dating in 2008 and eventually decided to make it official. As Tiffany and her family watched one of Dan’s matches on Thanksgiving Day in 2008, he proposed to her.

The former football quarterback had requested a police escort to the airport after the game and flew to Philadelphia to ask for her hand in marriage. The couple tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony on 6 July 2009.

The couple has 4 children now. They welcomed triplets in December 2011 named Madden Lesher, Hunter Daniel, and Noah Patrick. On 22 October 2015, Dan and his spouse welcomed their daughter, Lennon.

What is Tiffany Orlovsky’s height?

Dan Orlovsky’s wife stands at the height of 5 feet 1 inch (155 centimetres). She weighs approximately 105 pounds (48 kilograms).

Fast facts about Tiffany Orlovsky

Who is Dan Orlovsky married to? The former American football quarterback is married to Tiffany Orlovsky. Where is Tiffany Orlovsky from? She was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. How old is Tiffany Orlovsky? Dan Orlovsky’s spouse is 39 years old in 2022. She was born on 14 March 1983. What is Tiffany Orlovsky’s maiden name? Her maiden name is Tiffany Ann Lesher. What is Tiffany Orlovsky’s height? She stands at the height of 5 feet 1 inch (155 centimetres). What is Tiffany Orlovsky’s net worth? She has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $5 million.

Tiffany Orlovsky has garnered fame because of her marriage to Dan Orlovsky. She lives with her husband and four kids in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States.

