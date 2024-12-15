How much is FUTMINNA school fees? Detailed fee schedule and how to pay

The Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMINNA) is a federal government-owned institution located in Minna, Niger State, Nigeria. It was established on 1 February 1983. Those looking to join should know the FUTMINNA school fees and how to make payments.

FUTMINNA is a specialised University of Technology. Photo: @futmxgram on Instagram (modified by author)

FUTMINNA is a specialised University of Technology that offers globally competitive courses at an affordable cost. FUTMINNA school fees vary depending on the student's status, whether a new or returning student, a Nigerian student, or an international student. Therefore, contact the learning institution for more accurate figures.

How much are the FUTMINNNA school fees?

FUTMINNA offers quality education for its students. The institution fees include tuition, sports, caution charges, identification cards, examination fees, medical services, and a student handbook. Below is a detailed fee schedule for the 2024 degree programme for both Nigerian and international students.

Fresh student Returning student Fresh (foreign) student Returning (foreign) student Tuition Fee - - $750.00 $750.00 Hiring of Academic Gown (Matric.) 2,000.00 - 2,000.00 - Caution Charge 10,000.00 - 10,000.00 - Sports/Games 2,500.00 2,000.00 2,500.00 2,000.00 Verification of Entry Qualification 7,000.00 - 7,000.00 - Identification Card 4,000.00 4,000.00 4,000.00 4,000.00 Examination Fee 8,000.00 8,000.00 8,000.00 8,000.00 Clinic Registration Fee 1,000.00 - 1,000.00 - Medical Examination/Xray 2,000.00 - 2,000.00 - Medical Services 3,000.00 3,000.00 3,000.00 3,000.00 Library Services 2,000.00 2,000.00 2,000.00 2,000.00 Laboratory Charges/Consumable 3,500.00 3,000.00 3,500.00 3,000.00 Student Handbook 5,000.00 5,000.00 5,000.00 5,000.00 Maintenance of Facilities 15,000.00 15,000.00 15,000.00 15,000.00 Registration Fee 5,000.00 2,000.00 5,000.00 2,000.00 Development Levy 10,000.00 5,000.00 10,000.00 5,000.00 Student Welfare Insurance Scheme (SWIS)/Activity 1,000.00 1,000.00 1,000.00 1,000.00 ICT 9,950.00 9,950.00 9,950.00 9,950.00 N90,950 N59,950 N90,950+$750 N59,950+$750

How to pay FUTMINNA school fees

The school offers five ways through which students can use to pay their school fees. These are:

ePortal

Debt Card

Online bank payment

Bank transfer

Visit the bank branch to make the payment using the generated RRR

How to pay FUTMINNA acceptance fees

Newly admitted students are required to pay an acceptance fee of N20,000. Below is a step-by-step acceptance payment process using the FUTMINNA school fees payment portal.

FUTMINNA ePortal login homepage. Photo: @eportal.futminna.edu.ng

Check your admission status by clicking the 2024/2025 Admission Status link to retrieve your student ID. Go to the FUTMINNA ePortal to go to the Acceptance Fee Payment page. Click 'Request for New Password' on the login page. Enter your Student ID and tap the Submit button. A page is displayed, showing the university email address. Visit Gmail to access your university email address. Enter your school email address and your JAMB Registration number as your password. You will be prompted to create a new password. Choose a password that you can easily remember. Check your email inbox to retrieve your ePortal password. Return to the ePortal and log in using your Student ID and the password you retrieved. Your portal page will show your record and where you are to update it. Choose the Acceptance Fee and select a payment option. You can use your debit card or generate an RRR for bank payment.

FUTMINNA hostel fee

How much is the hostel in FUTMINNA? The institution provides and has several hostels. Below are the hostels and their charges.

Hostel Gender No. of occupants Amount (₦) Bosso hostel Male & female 5 40,000 Old hostel Male & female 4 45,000 Shehu Aliyu hostel Female 4 50,000 Tetfund hostel Male 4 70,000 Need Assessment hostel Male & female 4 2 135,000 155,000

How much are FUTMINNA school fees for freshers?

The FUTMINNA school fees for Nigerian freshers are N90,950, and for foreign freshers, they are N90,950 + $750.

What are the school fees at FUTMINNA?

The federal university fee for fresh Nigerian students is N90,950, while for returning students, it is N59,950. For fresh international students, it is N90,950 + $750; for returning students, it is N59,950 + $750.

How much is the FUTMINNA acceptance fee?

All new applicants must pay a FUTMINNA of N20,000 before applying.

FUTMINNA is a popular choice for many students seeking quality education in Nigeria. FUTMINNA school fees vary according to a student's status, whether new or returning, Nigerian or foreign.

