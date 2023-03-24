Kyle Bary’s biography: age, height, family, movies and TV shows

Kyle Bary is an actor from the United States of America. He is famous for his role as Teenage Zion Miller in the Netflix series Ginny & Georgia. The actor debuted in 2017 when he appeared in the TV series Bull.

Kyle Bary has always had a passion for acting since childhood and used to perform in musical theatre productions during college. He is an avid cyclist, and he shares photos from his bike trips on his Instagram, where he has a considerable following.

Profile summary

Full name Kyle Bary Gender Male Date of birth 22 May 1993 Age 29 years old (as of April 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth United States of America Current residence New York City, New York, US Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10'' Height in centimetres 177 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Diane Britt-Smith Father Derrick A. Вutts Siblings 1 Relationship status Single College Virginia Tech University Profession Actor Instagram @kylebary

Kyle Bary's biography

Kyle Bary was born on 22 May 1993 in the United States of America. His parents are Derrick A. Вutts (father) and Diane Britt-Smith (mother). His father is an entrepreneur, and his mother is a model and actress. The actor has an older brother. Kyle Bary’s brother is called Derrick J. Smith.

What is Kyle Bary’s nationality? He is American, and his ethnicity is African-American. Concerning his education, the actor attended Virginia Tech University and graduated in 2015.

How old is Kyle Bary?

He is 29 years old as of April 2023. When is Kyle Bary’s birthday? The American actor celebrates his birthday on the 22 May each year. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career

Bary is an actor. He began his acting journey in college, performing in minor films. He made his acting debut in 2017 when he appeared in the series Bull where he played the role of Receptionist. Since 2017 he has appeared in several other television series like The Oath portraying Brian and Our Kind of People as Quincy Dupont.

What is Kyle Bary in? He is in Ginny & Georgia as young Zion Miller, a role which got him highly recognized in 2021. The television series is about a 15-year-old Ginny Miller, who often feels more mature than her 30-year-old mother.

Kyle Bary’s movies and TV shows

Kyle Bary has 11 acting credits to his name. After his acting debut in 2017, he has played notable roles in several movies and TV shows. According to IMDB, the actor is known for the following movies and television shows:

Year Film Role 2023 A Snow Day in Oakland Protest Leader 2021-2023 Ginny & Georgia Teen Zion Miller 2022 Beauty Abel 2021-2022 Our Kind of People Quincy Dupont 2019 Bumbld Samuel 2019 Dead Girl David 2018 Noah Wise Eugene 2018 Blacker Davon 2018 The Oath Brian 2017 Giving Me Life (in the Land of Deadass) Donald 2017 Bull Receptionist

Who is Kyle Bary’s girlfriend?

The actor is presumably single. He has not disclosed any information on social media concerning his personal life, so it is unclear whether he is currently dating anyone.

Kyle Bary’s height and weight

The actor stands at the height of 5 feet 10 inches or 177 centimetres. He has a body weight of approximately 165 pounds or 75 kg.

FAQs

Who is Kyle Bary? He is an American actor well recognized for his role as young Zion Miller in the television series Ginny & Georgia. Where is Kyle Bary from? He hails from the United States of America. What is Kyle Bary’s age? He is 29 years old as of 2023. Who are Kyle Bary’s parents? His father is Derrick A. Вutts, and his mother is Diane Britt-Smith. How tall is Kyle Bary? The actor is 5 feet 10 inches or 177 centimetres tall. Does Des Kyle Bary have siblings? Yes, he has an older brother, Derrick J. Smith.

Kyle Bary is an American actor. He is known for television series like The Oath and Our Kind of People. The actor gained immense fame after portraying Teen Zion Miller in the TV series Ginny & Georgia.

