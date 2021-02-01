Shante Broadus' bio: what is known about Snoop Dogg's wife?

Shante Broadus is an entrepreneur who has worked in the American entertainment industry for decades. Many people recognise her as the wife of Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., alias Snoop Dogg.

The entrepreneur posing for the camera. Photo: @bosslady_ent (modified by author)

Shante Broadus has worked in the same industry as her spouse for many years. She is the founder of Boss Lady Entertainment, a company with interests in television production and fashion. Discover more about Snoop Dogg's wife today.

Profile summary

Full name Shante Monique Broadus (née Taylor) Gender Female Date of birth 30th October 1971 Age 51 years (as of June 2023) Place of birth California, USA Current residence Diamond Bar, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Zodiac sign Scorpio Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5 ft 6 in (168 cm) Weight 137lb (62 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Husband Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., alias Snoop Dogg Children 3 Siblings 2 Alma mater Long Beach Polytechnic High School Profession Entrepreneur and philanthropist Instagram @bosslady_ent

Who is Snoop Dogg's wife?

Snoop Dogg's wife is Shante Monique Broadus. She is an entrepreneur and philanthropist. She founded Boss Lady Entertainment, a firm with stakes in the American fashion and television production industries.

When is Shante Broadus' birthday?

The entrepreneur's birthday is 30th October 1971. This means that Shante Broadus' age is 51 years as of 2023, and her Zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Where is Shante Broadus from?

The entrepreneur was born in California, United States of America, and her nationality is American. She is based in Diamond Bar, California, United States of America.

Family background

The names of the entrepreneur's parents are unknown. Her father worked at a factory, and her mother was a homemaker. She has two siblings whose names are Jermaine Fuller and Sharelle Fuller.

Educational background

Young Shante Broadus went to a local elementary school in California. She then proceeded to Long Beach Polytechnic High School.

Career

Snoop Dogg's wife started her career soon after graduating high school. She forewent college to assist her parents, who were not financially stable.

She founded Boss Lady Entertainment, a television production company. The company also includes a fashion line. She is Snoop Dogg's career manager.

Although she is not an actress, she has been actively involved in television. She has produced one film titled Reincarnated (2012) and appeared in six productions as herself. Shante Broadus' movies and TV shows are listed below.

E! True Hollywood Story (1996)

(1996) Steve Harvey in Celebrity Family Feud (2008)

(2008) The Mo'Nique Show (2009)

(2009) Snoop Dogg in Reincarnated (2012)

(2012) Snoop & Son: A Dad's Dream (2015)

(2015) Celebrity IOU (2020)

Besides being in fashion and entertainment, the entrepreneur is a philanthropist. She has supported multiple charity programmes over the years.

What is Shante Broadus' net worth in 2023?

The entrepreneur is worth $5 million as of 2023. Most of her wealth comes from her business ventures. On the other hand, Snoop Dogg's net worth is $150 million.

Is Snoop Dogg married right now?

Yes, the American rapper and actor is married to Shante Monique Broadus. The two first met in high school. They went to Long Beach Polytechnic High School.

The two had a pretty traditional dating and courtship period. The rapper wrote her letters and called her on the phone. He also met her mother and dated her for about four months before he got his first kiss with her.

How long have Snoop and his wife been married?

Snoop and his wife have been married for about 26 years. The two tied the knot on 14th June 1997. The couple's wedding ceremony was held at The Ritz Carlton Hotel in California. They renewed their vows at Charlie Wilson's ranch on 12th January 2008.

Did Snoop Dogg and his wife split up?

Like any other couple, the marriage between Snoop Dogg and his wife has weathered some storms. The two separated in 2004.

Snoop asked his wife for a divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. The rapper and actor revealed that fame had gotten in the way of his love for his spouse.

The two wound up getting back together before the divorce was finalised. They even had a vow renewal ceremony at Charlie Wilson's ranch in January 2008.

Who are Shante Broadus' children?

Snoop Dogg and his wife are blessed with three children, two sons and a daughter. The couple's first son, Cordé, was born in 1994. In 1997, the couple welcomed a second son named Cordell.

Their daughter, Cori, was born in 1999. The rapper has another child named Julian Corrie. Julian's mother is Laurie Holmond.

What happened to Snoop Dogg's wife?

In 2019, Celina Powell took to YouTube and claimed she had an affair with Snoop Dogg. She claimed the rapper flew her out for private time together.

Snoop's wife took to Instagram and posted a few cryptic posts addressing Powell's claims. Her fans and followers encouraged her to stay strong.

How tall is Shante Broadus?

Shante Broadus' height is 5 ft 6 in or 168 cm, and her weight is about 137lb or 62 kg. She has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Trivia

Shante is a grandmother of seven. Her sixth grandchild, Kai Love, passed away ten days after he was born. Her seventh grandchild was born on Mother's Day 2023.

She is an animal lover.

She works out frequently to keep fit.

