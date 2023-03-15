Jack Harlow’s girlfriend timeline: who has the singer dated?

Jack Harlow is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor. He came into the limelight in 2020 after releasing his hit single What's Poppin. Aside from music, his personal life has been a major subject of interest among his fans. Who is Jack Harlow’s girlfriend now?

Jack Harlow attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on 5 February 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Jack Harlow began his professional music career in 2015. Since then, he has released numerous songs, such as Industry Baby and First Class. Jack has been in the limelight for years but has managed to keep his personal life more or less private. However, he has been romantically involved with numerous A-list celebrities, mostly rappers and social media influencers.

Profile summary

Real name Jackman Thomas Harlow Famous as Jack Harlow Gender Male Date of birth 13 March 1998 Age 25 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Louisville, Kentucky, United States Current residence Louisville, KY, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6'3'' Height in centimetres 191 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Mother Maggie Father Brian Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Education Highland Middle School, Atherton High School Profession Rapper, songwriter, record producer Instagram @jackharlow Twitter @jackharlow Facebook

Who is Jack Harlow?

Jack Harlow is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor. He was born on 13 March 1998 in Louisville, Kentucky, United States, where he currently resides. He is an American national of French-Jewish-Irish descent. His parents are Maggie and Brian Harlow. The rapper grew up alongside his younger brother Clayborn Harlow.

He completed his early education at Highland Middle School. He later attended Atherton High School and graduated in 2016.

Harlow began rapping at age 12. However, her professional music career began in 2015. His big break came in 2020 after he released his song Whats Poppin. The song ranked number two on the US Billboard Hot 100 and received a Grammy Award nomination. The rapper has since released numerous other songs and albums.

Who is Jack Harlow's girlfriend?

The American rapper is currently single. The rapper disclosed that he's not dating anyone in a May 2022 interview, stating he is enjoying the single life.

Jack Harlow’s girlfriend timeline

Who has Jack Harlow dated? The American rapper has been romantically involved with several women. Here is a look at Jack Harlow’s dating history.

Addison Rae

Addison Rae attends the 47th Annual People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on 7 December 2021 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Addison Rae is an American actress, influencer, social media creator, dancer, and singer. She rose to stardom on TikTok for sharing her engaging content. Jack and Addison Rae first sparked dating rumours in April 2021 after they were spotted together at the Triller Fight Club boxing match in Atlanta, Georgia. However, Rae later took to Twitter to , tweeting, ‘I’m single.’

Saweetie

Saweetie attends her "High Maintenance" Listening Event on 12 March 2018 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jerritt Clark

Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, popular as Saweetie, is an American rapper, songwriter, fashion designer, actress, and social media influencer from Santa Clara, California, United States. She is widely known for her 2017 hit single, Icy Grl.

Jack Harlow and Saweetie’s dating rumours swirled after their viral interaction on the red carpet at the 2021 BET Awards. Harlow, who formerly featured on the remix to Saweetie's song 'Tap In' seemed to shoot his shot at Saweetie after introducing himself to her while she was being interviewed on the red carpet. Regardless of being spotted together, none of them confirmed their relationship publicly.

Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain outside Louis Vuitton, during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023, on 4 October 2022 in Paris, France. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Emma Chamberlain is a YouTube star and model from San Bruno, California, United States. She was rumoured to be dating Jack in May 2022 after a pre-Met Gala red-carpet interview went viral. Jack later addressed the speculations on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and confirmed that they were not together. Chamberlain is reportedly dating Tucker Pillsbury at the moment.

Dua Lipa

British singer-songwriter Dua Lipa poses as she arrives on 23 May 2019 for the amfAR 26th Annual Cinema Against AIDS gala at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc. Photo: Alberto PIZZOLI

Dua Lipa is a British-Albanian YouTuber, singer, songwriter, and model. She is famous for her songs Electricity, New Love, Be the One, New Rules, and IDGAF. In May 2022, Harlow released his album Come Home the Kids Miss You, where one of his songs was titled Dua Lipa. The song made his fans speculate about the romance between him and the British-born singer.

In early December 2022, Dua Lipa and Jack were spotted for the first time at Variety's Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles. The two reportedly had lunch together in New York City after Dua Lipa’s performance at iHeartRadio's Z100 Jingle Ball. Despite being spotted together in various public places, it is still unclear if the two are dating.

Fast facts about Jack Harlow

Who is Jack Harlow? He is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor best recognized for his hit single Whats Poppin. Where is Jack Harlow from? He was born in Louisville, Kentucky, United States of America. How old is Jack Harlow? He is 25 years old as of 2023. He was born on 13 March 1998. Who is Jack Harlow dating? The American rapper is not dating anyone at the moment. However, he has been previously linked to various women, including Saweetie. Is Jack Harlow single? Yes, he is single at the moment. Is Jack Harlow married? No, the rapper is not yet married. Where does Jack Harlow live? He currently resides in Louisville, Kentucky, United States.

Jack Harlow is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor from Louisville, Kentucky, United States. He gained immense popularity after releasing his 2020 single Whats Poppin. Jack has dated high-profile women, ranging from rappers to actresses and social media sensations. The above Jack Harlow’s girlfriend timeline lists all the ladies he has been with over the years.

