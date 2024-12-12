The 2024 edition of the Confederation of African Football Player of the Year awards is well and truly in the spotlight

Victor Osimhen’s victory in 2023 marked the first time a Nigerian won the award since Nwankwo Kanu in 1999

We compare Osimhen’s winning statistics to Ademola Lookman, who is currently the favourite to clinch the 2024 edition of the award

The 2024 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards will crown a new Men’s Player of the Year (POTY) when the prestigious gala takes centre stage at the Palais des Congrès in Marrakech, Morocco, on December 16th.

This annual celebration of African football brings together the continent's brightest talents, honouring individuals in various categories.

Victor Osimhen with the Men's Player of the Year award during the 2023 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards in Marrakesh on December 11, 2023. Image: STR/AFP.

However, the Men’s POTY award is always the most anticipated, and this year’s edition is no exception, sparking intense debate.

CAF's shortlist features a standout group of nominees: Simon Adingra, Cote d’Ivoire and Brighton & Hove Albion winger; Guinea's Serhou Guirassy of Borussia Dortmund; Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi of Paris Saint-Germain; Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman of Atalanta; and South Africa’s Ronwen Williams of Mamelodi Sundowns.

Among these exceptional talents nominated for the prize, Lookman seems to be the favourite, enjoying widespread acclaim.

The Atalanta forward, who continues to deliver impressive performances, recently led his team to its first major title in nearly 70 years, scoring a hat-trick in the UEFA Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen.

If Lookman takes home the award, he will become the sixth Nigerian to win the POTY. In 2023, Victor Osimhen became the fifth Nigerian to claim the honour, finishing ahead of Achraf Hakimi and Mohamed Salah to top the podium.

With Lookman in pole position to claim the 2024 award, we take a closer look at the statistics that earned Osimhen the POTY in 2023, comparing them to Lookman’s current form, which has him as the favorite for this year’s prize.

Comparing Osimhen POTY stats to Lookman

The table below highlights how both players performed during the respective seasons in which they were heavily tipped to win the prestigious award.

CAF POTY CAMPAIGN STATS VICTOR OSIMHEN (2022/23) ADEMOLA LOOKMAN (2023/24) Total No of goals scored (games played) 31 (39) 17 (45) Total No of assists 4 9 Goal per competition - Serie A (assists) 26 (4) 11 (7) Goal per competition -Coppa Italia (assists) 0 (0) 1 (1) Goal per competition - European competition (assists) 5 (0) 5 (1) Overall season rating 7.6 7.2

Lookman recently expressed how honoured he feels to be nominated for the CAF Player of the Year award. The highly-rated forward will aim to secure his first POTY title at the gala in Marrakech.

Lookman hints at a La Liga move

In a separate report by Legit.ng, Lookman subtly hinted at a potential transfer to La Liga.

The Atalanta star shared his admiration for the league’s style of play, fueling speculation about his next career move. Lookman’s current contract with Atalanta runs until the end of the 2026 season.

