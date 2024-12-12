Uduak Udoh, an aide to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, stirred a fresh controversy in the polity for the goof he made at the funeral of Patience Umo Eno, the first lady of Akwa Ibom state

In a clip that has gone viral, Uduak, shockingly ‘’congratulated' the state governor, Umo Eno, over the demise of his wife and was heavily criticised

Akpabio's aide in reaction to the heated criticism, tendered a public apology to Governor Umo Eno, regarding his statement at the funeral

An aide to the Senate President Godswill Akpabio has apologised for “congratulating” Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state over the passing of his wife.

Legit.ng recalls that Governor Eno's wife passed away on Thursday, September 26, at a hospital after a brief illness.

But Uduak Udo, a special assistant on protocol to Mr Akpabio, during a public function in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital recently, said:

“Let me congratulate His Excellency, the Governor of the State, over the demise of his dear lovely wife.”

The video clip containing Mr Udo’s remark has gone viral on Facebook and WhatsApp.

The Arise News aired the “embarrassing” clip. and it has elicited criticism especially within Akwa Ibom as many people have used social media to ridicule the Senate president’s aide over the faux pas.

Akpabio's aide apologises to gov Eno

Reacting to the criticism, Mr Udo, on Wednesday, December 11, publicly apologised over the incident.

He said he wanted to congratulate Governor Eno for giving the late first lady a “successful and befitting” burial.

“This was a clear case of a verbal slip,” he said in a statement on Facebook. “This occurs when there is a disconnect between the thoughts in your mind and your utterance.”

He offered his apology to the governor and others.

“I apologise to Governor Umo Eno over this inadvertent error. I offer my sincere apologies to my principal, the President of the Senate, whose office has been erroneously linked to this mistake.

“To my family and friends, who may also have been embarrassed by this faux pas, I call for their understanding. It has been a very troubling time for me, and pray that God will give me the grace to navigate out of this painful labyrinth.”

Akwa Ibom governor declares public holiday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Umo Eno-led Akwa Ibom state declared Friday, November 29, 2024, as a public holiday in the state.

The secretary to the state government, Prince Enobong Uwah, said the public holiday is to honour the late First Lady, Pastor (Mrs) Patience Umo Eno.

The governor expressed gratitude for the support during the difficult time and assured residents of his unwavering commitment to serving the state despite the personal tragedy.

