Popular robot girl, Jarvis Jadrolita, got visibly angry when her rumoured partner, Peller, called her 'babe' on TikTok live

In a trending video, she warned him against repeating such act in public and made it clear that she was not one to get involved in PDA

Social media users who came across the trending video on TikTok stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A heated exchange between robot girl Jarvis Jadrolita and her rumoured partner, Peller, has gone viral on social media.

The altercation occurred during a TikTok live session, where Peller affectionately referred to Jarvis as "babe."

Jarvis warns Peller against PDA Photo credit: Jadrolita, Peller / TikTok.

Jarvis blasts Peller on TikTok live

The video, shared on Instagram by @ijeomadaisy, captured Jarvis's vehement reaction as she sternly warned Peller against using the term in public.

Jarvis emphasised her discomfort with public display of affection, stressing that she valued her unique personality and refused to engage in romantic behaviour.

In her words:

"Any small thing, Jarvis this, Jarvis this. What is it? Can I not talk again? I should come and be pretending? I should be calling you my honey, my darling and be doing lovey dovey. That's what you people are looking for? I'm not that kind of girl. This is me.

"You already have girls on your TikTok that are calling you sweet names so what is my own again? What do you want me to be doing? Leave babe out of this. Don't call me babe. Call me my name. From now till the day you will go and see God, don't ever call me babe in public again."

Reactions as Jarvis blasts Peller

Jarvis's outburst was met with mixed comments from Nigerians who were divided in their opinions.

Some praised Jarvis for asserting her boundaries, while others deemed her reaction excessive.

Nwaguf said:

"That bump is getting to her. She is been aggressive recently. It's well."

Branded_makuo wrote:

"I only perceive jealousy in her voice."

Teeto__olayeni said:

"They aren’t the same,they have different personalities. I think Peller likes PDA and Jarvis doesn’t."

Enna__ameh said:

"Be like these ones no know say we too young before. All these mumu tactics, we don use am pass. Silly Kids!"

Naomidavid_ said:

"Someone is Inlove and it’s not peller."

Queenbee_shellz added:

"Abeg make them carry their genz bruhaha comot for here."

Watch the video below:

Jarvis opens up about Peller

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that viral AI girl Jadrolita has addressed her relationship with Peller during a heated exchange with him.

In the trending clip, the angry girl hurled insults at Peller while hinting at her reason for not going into a serious relationship with him.

