Who is Sean Murray’s wife? Everything to know about Carrie James

Carrie James is an entrepreneur, activist, and former teacher from the United States. She is popularly recognized as Sean Murray's wife. Her husband is a famous Hollywood actor best known for his appearance in the TV drama NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

Sean Murray's wife, Carrie, is among celebrities who rose to fame due to their marriages to well-known figures in the entertainment industry. However, she is also well recognized for being the founder and CEO of Business Relationship Alliance (BRA), an organization that creates networks for female entrepreneurs.

Profile summary

Full name Carrie James Murray Gender Male Date of birth 2 February Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality White Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 168 Weight in kilograms 76 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Children 2 Marital status Married Husband Sean Murray University San Francisco State University, Antioch University Profession Entrepreneur, activist, former teacher Net worth $500,000

Carrie James' bio

The American entrepreneur was born in Los Angeles, United States. Carrie's parents are Nigerians. Her father worked in the police department while her mother was a social worker. She is an American citizen of white ethnicity.

Educational background

The former teacher attended San Francisco State University, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in Social Work in 1999. She later acquired a master's in Education Leadership from Antioch University, Los Angeles, from 2002 to 2004.

How old is Carrie James?

Carrie James' age remains a mystery; however, she celebrates her birthday on 2 February. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

What does Carrie James do for a living?

Carrie is an entrepreneur, activist and former teacher. She began her career as a court advocate before returning to university for her master's. The entrepreneur later became a teacher at an LAUSD public charter school, where she was promoted to administrator and later a principal. She worked there for 15 years.

On August 2012, she founded the Prestique Academy of Innovation and Technology after quitting teaching in 2011. The school was in existence for two years and ten months. In November 2015, the American activist founded Business Relationship Alliance (BRA) with the aim of building a network of female entrepreneurs.

Carrie is also a philanthropist. She is a donor to charities such as Dress for Success, which empowers women to achieve economic independence and WeSpark, which offers cancer treatment centres in Los Angeles.

What is Carrie James' net worth?

The American activist's net worth is alleged to be $500,000. She majorly earns her income from her career as an entrepreneur. Much of her wealth, however, is attributed to her lengthy teaching career.

When did Carrie James and Sean Murray start dating?

Carrie James and Sean Murray started dating in 2004. They later tied the knot on 26 November 2005. On 3 May 2007, the couple welcomed their firstborn child Caitlyn Melissa and on 22 April 2010, they were blessed with a son, River James. Their daughter Cay Ryan Murphy was featured as a guest star in the NCIS episode on 2 May 2022.

Sean Harland Murray is a famous American actor widely known as Special Agent Timothy McGee, a role he plays in the CBS series NCIS. He has also appeared in popular films such as This Boy's Life and Todd Field's Too Romantic.

Fast facts about Carrie James

Who is Carrie James? She is an American entrepreneur, philanthropist and former teacher. What is Carrie James' zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Aquarius. What is Carrie James' nationality? She is an American national. When is Carrie James' birthday? She marks her birthday on 2 February. What is Carrie James' net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $500,000. Who is Sean Murray married to? The American actor is married to Carrie James. Was Carrie James on NCIS? No, she has not been featured in the CBS series NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service. Where does Carrie James live? She currently resides in Los Angeles, United States.

Carrie James is an entrepreneur, activist and former teacher. James is widely known for being Sean Murray's wife. She is the founder and CEO of Business Relationship Alliance (BRA). The entrepreneur is a mother of two.

