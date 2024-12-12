Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has sacked the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Abdullahi Bichi, citing health-related issues and scrapped the portfolio of the Chief of Staff (CoS) to the governor. The Governor's spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, announced the changes during a press briefing on Thursday, December 12

According to Governor Yusuf, the reshuffle aims to realign his administration for "optimum performance" and deliver "more dividends of democracy" to the people of Kano State. The changes take immediate effect and are part of the Governor's strategy to enhance administrative performance and ensure a pragmatic political realignment that prioritizes the needs of Kano residents.

Kano governor sacks five commissioners, SSG, CoS Photo Credit: @Kyusufabba

Some commissioners retained their positions, while others were reassigned. Retained Commissioners include Barr. Haruna Isa Dederi, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice; Dr. Danjuma Mahmoud, Commissioner for Agriculture; Dr. Abubakar Labaran, Commissioner for Health; and Engr. Marwan Ahmad, Commissioner for Works and Housing.

Reassigned Commissioners include Deputy Governor Comrade Aminu Abdulssalam, who moves from the Ministry of Local Government to the Ministry of Higher Education. Hon. Mohammad Tajo Usman takes over Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, while Dr. Yusuf Ibrahim Kofar Mata moves from Higher Education to Science, Technology, and Innovation.

Five commissioners were dropped, including Ibrahim Jibril Fagge, Ministry of Finance; Ladidi Ibrahim Garko, Ministry of Culture and Tourism; Baba Halilu Dantiye, Ministry of Information and Internal Affairs; Shehu Aliyu Yammedi, Ministry of Special Duties; and Abbas Sani Abbas, Ministry of Rural and Community Development. The Governor directed these former officials to report to his office for possible reassignment.

