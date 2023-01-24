Joseph Herbert Jr.'s biography: what is known about Jo Koy's son?

Who is Joseph Herbert Jr.? He gained fame as the son of Joseph Glenn Herbert Sr. and Angie King, renowned American entertainment personalities. He occasionally appears in his father’s shows but has not picked a career path yet.

Joseph Herbert Jr. is an American celebrity kid who gained prominence for being the son of former celebrity couple Angie King and Glenn Herbert Sr. He is also a rising social media star with a considerable audience on Instagram.

Profile summary

Full name Joseph Herbert Jr. Gender Male Date of birth 21 April 2003 Age 19 years old (as of February 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’7” Height in centimetres 170 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Angie King Father Joseph Glenn Herbert Sr. Relationship status Single School St. Mel Catholic School Net worth $100 thousand

Joseph Herbert Jr.’s biography

He was born in the United States of America to his parents Angie King (Nura Luca) and Joseph Glenn Herbert Sr. (Jo Koy). Joseph Herbert Jr.’s parents are celebrities in the entertainment industry, with his father being a top stand-up comedian and his mother being a singer. He is the only child of the couple, who divorced in 2013.

The celebrity kid is an American national who currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA. Regarding his educational background, he attended St. Mel Catholic School for his high school education.

When is Joseph Herbert Jr.’s birthday?

The young celebrity marks his birthday on 21 April every year and was born in 2003. He is 19 years old as of February 2023. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

Why is Joseph Herbert Jr. famous?

He gained public attention for being the child of celebrity parents. Joseph Herbert Jr.’s mom, Angie King, is a Filipino-American artist and singer famous as Nura Luca. Her popular hits include You Hold Me and She Loves to Truck. His father is a renowned American actor, writer, producer, and stand-up comedian. Some of his acting credits are Family Tools, Easter Sunday, and Anastasia.

Jo Koy's son is a rising social media personality with an audience of 56 thousand followers on Instagram as of writing.

Fast facts about Joseph Herbert Jr.

When was Joseph Herbert Jr. born? He was born on 21 April 2003. His zodiac sign is Taurus. What is Joseph Herbert Jr.’s age? His age is 19 years as of February 2023. Who are Joseph Herbert Jr.’s parents? He was born to Angie King (Nura Luca) and Joseph Glenn Herbert Sr. (Jo Koy). What is Joseph Herbert Jr.’s ethnicity? He is of mixed ethnicity. He is of Filipino descent from his mother's side. Who are Jo Koy’s children? The professional comedian has a single child, Joseph Herbert Jr., with his ex-wife Angie. What is Joseph Herbert Jr.’s net worth? His net worth is alleged to be approximately $100 thousand. Who is Joseph Herbert Jr. dating? He is seemingly not dating anyone at the moment. What is Joseph Herbert Jr.’s height? He reportedly stands at 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall.

Joseph Herbert Jr. became famous due to his parent’s celebrity status in the entertainment industry. He is also making a name for himself as a social media personality with a growing number of followers on Instagram. He currently lives in Los Angeles, California, USA.

