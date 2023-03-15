Meet Amber Najm, rapper T-pain’s wife of over two decades

Amber Najm is a former American Air Force officer. She gained public attention for being the wife of the popular American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer Faheem Rashad Najm, widely known by his stage name T-Pain.

Amber Najm is a celebrity wife who rose to stardom because of her famous husband. She and her husband T-Pain have been married since 2003. They have three children together. Discover more about rapper T-pain’s wife in this article.

Profile summary

Real name Amber Michelle Wyatt Famous as Amber Najm Gender Female Date of birth 13 April 1981 Age 41 years old (as of March 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Melbourne, Florida, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Gina Shirley Pineiro Father Tony Wyatt Siblings 2 Marital status Married Spouse T-Pain Children 3 Education St. John's College Profession Former American Air Force officer Net worth $1million - $5million

Amber Najm’s biography

The celebrity wife was born Amber Michelle Wyatt in Melbourne, Florida, United States. Her parents are Gina Shirley Pineiro and Tony Wyatt. Her father was a United States Air Force veteran. Her parents divorced, and her father remarried.

She grew up alongside two siblings, a sister named Andrea and a brother named Justin. She currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

After completing her high school education, she attended St. John's College.

What is Amber Wyatt’s age?

Najm is 41 years old as of 2023. When was Amber Wyatt born? She was born on 13 April 1981. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Why is Amber Najm famous?

Amber Najm is a former military officer who worked for the United States Air Force from 2001 to 2005. She came into the spotlight following her marriage to T-Pain. However, little is known about her current profession as she keeps her life private.

What is Amber Najm’s net worth?

According to Popular Bio, the American celebrity wife has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $5 million.

Are Amber Wyatt and T-Pain still together?

Yes. Amber Najm and T-Pain have been married for over twenty years. The couple tied the knot on 11 September 2003. They have three children, a daughter, Lyriq, born on 14 March 2004, and two sons Muziq, born on 24 January 2007, and Kaydnz Kodah, born on 29 April 2009. The family of five currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

Amber Najm’s husband is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer best known for albums such as Epiphany and RevolveR. He has won two Grammy awards, Good Life in 2008 and Blame It in 2010. T-Pain is also famous for popularizing the use of auto-tune, a feature he has used since 2003.

What is Amber Najm’s height?

T-Pain’s wife stands at 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres. She weighs approximately 143 pounds or 65 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Amber Najm? She is a former military officer best recognized as the wife of the American Grammy Award-winning rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer T-Pain. Where is Amber Najm from? She was born in Melbourne, Florida, United States of America. How old is Amber Wyatt? She is 41 years old as of 2023. She was born on 13 April 1981. Who are Amber Najm’s parents? Her father is Tony Wyatt, and her mother is Gina Shirley Pineiro. Was Amber Najm an Air Force officer? Yes, she worked as an officer at the United States Air Force from 2001 to 2005. Who is T-Pain's wife? She is Amber Najm. The pair got married on 11 September 2003. What is Amber Wyatt’s net worth? She has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. Does Amber Wyatt have children? Yes, she has three children, a daughter named Lyriq and two sons named Muziq and Kaydnz Kodah. Does Amber Wyatt have siblings? Yes, she has two siblings, a sister called Andrea and a called Justin

Amber Najm is a former American Air Force officer. She is best known as the wife of the famous American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer T-Pain. She and T-Pain have been married for almost 20 years and they share three children.

