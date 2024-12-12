A Nigerian man defended his wife after people dragged her online over her physical appearance

In a post, the man wondered how many people talked about his wife because she added “ordinary” weight

The man responded to the critics and defended his wife as many gave diverse views on the photos

A Nigerian couple’s transformation photos have continued generating social media buzz.

The man shared a photo that showed himself and his wife while they were dating and after they welcomed their children.

Man responds to critics who mocked his wife's physical appearance. Photo: @Jahchriso

Source: TikTok

In a post by @Jahchriso on X, the man wondered how many views his post got because of his wife’s looks.

He said:

“2.3m views for my wife adding ordinary weight.”

In another post, the man said:

“Wife na my wife, I no dey complain. You no get husband or wife, you no even dey for relationship and you dey tell me say my wife fat.”

He also took to the comments to respond to those still dragging his wife because she added weight.

See his post below:

Reactions as man defends wife after she was trolled

@Whatever__247 said:

"You can't win bad bele people bro, na u go tire. Just ignore and face ur happy family."

@AfamDeluxo said:

"You have a wonderful family, and many of us admire the incredible progress you’ve made. Don’t let the trolls get to you—they’re often people with nothing meaningful going on in their own lives. Hiding behind anonymous handles to spread negativity is their way of seeking attention. Stay focused, keep thriving, and remember that the support of those who truly value you far outweighs the noise of the detractors."

@FunmiKolz said:

"The husband has spoken o, the rest of you can now keep shut and mind your business."

In a related story, a Nigerian woman in the UK shared a transformation video of herself and her husband after they welcomed kids.

Lady shares throwback photos as she married childhood friend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady married her childhood friend and shared throwback photos of them as young children.

The photos appeared to have been taken at her birthday party, as there was a cake in front of her.

Many who came across the post hailed the couple, while others shared similar experiences with marrying their childhood friends.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng